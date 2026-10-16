Raynes Releases Debut Album RADIO REMIND ME

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British-American trio Raynes are celebrating the release of their debut album Radio Remind Me, out now. The 10-track collection follows the theme and exploration of time, memory, and nostalgia (or anemoia). Aesthetically, the album draws from the design principles of the Art Nouveau movement of the early 1900s, both visually and sonically—in the same way that practitioners of Art Nouveau created organic and beautiful art with man-made materials. Raynes' intention in creating Radio Remind Me was to make organic and beautiful music with vintage synthesizers, electronic drums, and more electric guitars than ever. Radio Remind Me was co-produced and mixed by GRAMMY award-winning engineer Chris Sclafani (The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande). Fans can stream Radio Remind Me now at https://raynes.ffm.to/radioremindme

'Radio Remind Me is an album built on our belief that people still care about music. That maybe sounds a little strange to say (obviously people still care about music!), but it's become incredibly easy to shuffle and skip our way through life, constantly hearing songs but rarely really listening. We've constructed this album very deliberately. Every aspect of it, from the lyrics to the arrangements to the track list itself, is designed to work together to create a complete work of art. There's a reason the first track is the first track; there's a reason the last track is the last track.' – Raynes

'Roses All Over,' the first single from the album, was the 4th most added song at Hot AC radio just behind Tame Impala, Michelle Branch/New Radicals and Karol G & Bruno Mars. 'Roses All Over' debuted in the Top 40 on the Billboard Adult Pop Airplay Chart and continues to climb, currently landing at #31. Raynes is the only independent, self-funded act on the chart.

Raynes' story began with a chance Instagram discovery. North Dakota natives Mat Charley and Joe Berger came across a video of UK singer Mark Race and were immediately captivated—first by his charisma, then by his voice. After exchanging direct messages and countless phone calls, Race boarded a flight to the United States to start a band with the pair. The experience proved so life-changing that he later had the flight number tattooed on his arm.

Raynes has built a devoted international following through soaring multi-part harmonies, poetic songwriting, and an unmistakable sound that doesn't fit into any one genre. The trio has signed with Sony Music Publishing, released six singles and four EPs, amassed tens of millions of streams, and attracted hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners. Their music has earned recognition from Billboard and People, while their electrifying live performances have taken them from BottleRock Festival to clubs, concert halls, and amphitheaters throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

With members bringing distinctly different musical backgrounds, Raynes has crafted a style that seamlessly blends folk, rock, chamber pop, Celtic influences, and world music into something wholly original. Rich vocal harmonies remain at the heart of their music, complemented by inventive instrumentation and thoughtful lyricism that have become the band's signature.

Radio Remind Me Track Listing

1. Didn't We Used to Be in Love?

2. Graceland Gates

3. Tear Yourself Away

4. Pure Blue

5. Floating

6. Josephine

7. Vanilla

8. Burn the Ships

9. Roses All Over

10. When You Call My Name In the Middle of the Night

Raynes 2026/2027 Tour Dates

OCTOBER 16 -- Moxi Theater -- Greeley, CO

OCTOBER 17 -- The Rialto Casper -- Casper, WY

OCTOBER 21 -- Soundwell -- Salt Lake City, UT SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 23 -- The Pub Station Ballroom -- Billings, MT

NOVEMBER 7 -- Three Tanners Bank -- North Shields, UK SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER 11 -- Workman's Club -- Dublin, Ireland

NOVEMBER 12 -- Mono -- Glasgow, UK

NOVEMBER 13 -- Lion's Den -- Manchester, UK SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER 14 -- Westbourne Community Hall -- Emsworth, UK SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER 15 -- The Garage -- London, UK

NOVEMBER 17 -- Debaser Nova -- Stockholm, Sweden

NOVEMBER 18 -- Mir -- Oslo, Norway

NOVEMBER 20 -- Tryckhallen -- Falkenberg, Sweden

NOVEMBER 21 -- Plan B -- Malmö, Sweden

NOVEMBER 22 -- Råhuset -- Copenhagen, Denmark

NOVEMBER 24 -- Maschinenhaus -- Berlin, Germany

NOVEMBER 25 – Café V lese – Prague, Czech Republic

NOVEMBER 27 -- Nochtspeicher -- Hamburg, Germany

NOVEMBER 29 -- Club Volta -- Cologne, Germany

NOVEMBER 30 -- De Helling -- Utrecht, Netherlands

FEBRUARY 2 – The Rock Boat -- Miami, FL

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo



Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo

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