Riley Green and Peyton Manning Release ALABAMA VS TENNESSEE; 2027 Tour Announced

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Riley Green has released his new college football track 'Alabama VS Tennessee' featuring Super Bowl champion and MVP Peyton Manning via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.

'Alabama vs Tennessee' brings together Green and the football legend for a high-energy celebration of college football and Country Music. The song arrives just in time for the heart of the college football season, giving fans a new soundtrack for tailgates and game days. The official music video, out now, features Green and Manning in a humorous honky-tonk setting, beers in hand as they trade playful jabs about their respective teams and debate the ultimate Alabama vs. Tennessee rivalry.

Just last month, Green released his most critically acclaimed record to date, That's Just Me. The 19-track album, which features five solo writes, is a deeply personal and multifaceted body of work that captures the many sides of Green as both an artist and songwriter. Across the record, he explores fleeting love, lingering heartbreak, beachside escapism and country pride, all through the plainspoken, lived-in storytelling that has become a hallmark of his music.

That's Just Me also marked a new commercial high for Green, debuting at career-best positions across five Billboard charts, including his first-ever Top 10 on the Billboard 200. The album opened at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It also marks Green's first appearance on the Vinyl Albums chart and his first Top 10 on Top Streaming Albums, giving him career highs across every chart on which the album debuted.

Tracklist

That's Just Me: My Way (Riley Green)

That's Just Me (Riley Green)

Don't Come Any Closer (Riley Green, Randy Montana, Erik Dylan)

Go Again (featuring Hannah McFarland) (Riley Green)

Imagine That (Riley Green, Jonathan Singleton, Ray Fulcher)

Got That From You (Riley Green, Rhett Akins, Erik Dylan, Nick Walsh)

Bartender In Destin (Sam Banks, Nick Walsh)

Beach Happy (Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover, Corey Crowder)

Think As You Drunk (Riley Green, Jessi Alexander, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin, Scott Emerick, Toby Keith)

Well Well Whiskey (featuring Jake Worthington) (Riley Green)

P.O.S. (Riley Green, Randy Montana, Erik Dylan, Drake White)

Runs In The Family (Riley Green, Jessi Alexander, Jameson Rodgers)

Pave All Them Red Dirt Roads (featuring Brooks & Dunn) (Riley Green, Dallas Davidson)

Lookout Mountain (featuring Randy Owen of Alabama) (Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana, Drake White)

Seven Second Ride (Jimi Bell, Tucker Bethard, Jonathan Singleton)

Radio Road (Riley Green, Erik Dylan)

Ol' Stray Dog (Erik Dylan, Jon Randall)

More Of A Man Than Me (Riley Green)

Ten Pairs of Boots (Joe Fox, Seth Ennis, Chase McGill, Josh Miller)

Most recently, Green announced his 'That's Just Me Tour,' bringing his biggest headlining tour yet to major cities across North America, including Seattle, Chicago, Calgary, Fort Worth and more throughout 2027. For tickets and more information, visit www.rileygreenmusic.com/tour.

Earlier this spring, the country superstar made his acting debut on CBS' hit drama series Marshals, portraying Garrett, a former Navy SEAL. He has continued his momentum with his seventh No. 1 at country radio, a 2027 Stagecoach headlining slot, an ACM Award for Music Event of the Year, and NSAI's 2026 'Artist-Songwriter of the Year' honor. He is also nominated for Musical Event of the Year at this year's CMA Awards for his collaboration 'If I Don't Leave, I'm Gonna Stay.'

Adding to an already landmark year, Green made his coaching debut on NBC's The Voice, launched his spirits brand Duck Club Bourbon, and continues to sell out arenas around the world - solidifying his spot as one of the most defining voices at the forefront of country music.

About Riley Green

CMA and ACM award winner Riley Green recently released his fourth studio album, That's Just Me, via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. Written and recorded during a pivotal chapter in Green's life and career, the project further showcases one of Country music's strongest songwriting voices. A beloved artist known for his live performances, the country hitmaker has solidified himself as one of the most undeniable forces in country. Since first breaking out with songs like the No. 1 2X-PLATINUM 'There Was This Girl,' the 3X-PLATINUM 'I Wish Grandpas Never Died,' and chart-topping collaborations including 'Half Of Me,' 'you look like you love me,' and 'Different 'Round Here,' Green has built a career on timeless storytelling that cuts through trends and connects directly with listeners resulting in seven No.1 songs.

Among dozens of accolades thus far, Green has won five ACM Awards, picked up four CMA Awards, and received multiple career nominations from the American Music Awards, CMT Awards, and recognitions as Billboard's Hitmaker of the Year, MusicRow Breakout and Male Artist of the Year, a CMT Listen Up Artist, and one of CRS's New Faces of Country Music.

Beyond music, Green continues to expand his reach with several major career milestones. He recently made his acting debut on CBS' Marshals, portraying Garrett, a former Navy SEAL, and was most recently announced as a coach for Season 30 and 31 of The Voice.

Green's third record, Don't Mind If I Do arrived in 2024 and found him with his breakout hits following its release including 'Don't Mind If I Do,' 'Change My Mind,' 'Jesus Saves,' and his third Country airplay No.1 and solo-cut 'Worst Way,' which has lead to widespread critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone praising, 'He also has an uncommon ear for memorable hooks.'

An avid outdoorsman, sports fan, and former Jacksonville State University quarterback, Green continues to make an impact beyond music through his brand Duck Club Bourbon and his charitable initiative, Buford Bonds Charitable Fund, which supports community-focused causes and honors the values and small-town spirit that continue to shape both his life and career.

Green recently announced his 2027 That's Just Me Tour, bringing his signature storytelling to fans worldwide. For tickets and more information, please visit rileygreenmusic.com.

Photo Credit: David Higgs



Photo Credit: David Higgs

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