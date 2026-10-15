RAYE to take THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE orchestral show to six countries

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Four-time GRAMMY Award-nominated global music superstar RAYE has announced THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE. Live From Seven World Wonders, bringing her symphonic show to six additional countries beyond the UK following a sold-out Royal Albert Hall performance in London.

Praised by Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and Billboard as a 2027 GRAMMY frontrunner, RAYE will take her concert to the world stage next year, with performances in the UK, China, Switzerland, Italy, the USA, Australia and Ghana. Further details, including dates and locations, will be announced on December 10, 2026.

To celebrate the announcement of these seven shows, RAYE has released a special orchestral mix of 'Click Clack Symphony.' featuring five-time GRAMMY and two-time Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer, available now across streaming platforms and on 12-inch vinyl.

THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE. Live From Seven World Wonders will see RAYE's sophomore album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. reimagined for the symphonic stage and performed alongside her band, The Heritage Orchestra, and the Flames Collective. Across seven performances, audiences will experience the album in its entirety as one cohesive body of work, marking another landmark moment in RAYE's musical journey.

Last week, RAYE announced a performance of THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE. at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 23rd. The show sold out immediately after tickets went on sale, setting the stage for this international chapter.

THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE. Live From Seven World Wonders marks RAYE's second symphony reimagining, following the success of her My 21st Century Symphony shows at the Royal Albert Hall in 2023 and The O2 London in 2024. Her original one-night-only performance at the Royal Albert Hall, backed by the 50-piece Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective, was filmed for the music film Live At The Royal Albert Hall. The following year, RAYE brought My 21st Century Symphony to The O2 for a sold-out headline show, once again joined by the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective. Released on vinyl and broadcast on BBC and PBS, the Royal Albert Hall film was subsequently nominated for 'Best Music Film' at the 68th GRAMMYs.

Last week, RAYE also unveiled a new orchestral rendition of album track 'I Will Overcome.', recorded at London's Abbey Road Studios with the London Symphony Orchestra. This recording offers a glimpse into the expansive symphonic sound that will be performed at the Royal Albert Hall.

RAYE recently performed at the 2026 MTV VMAs, receiving widespread acclaim for her performances of 'I Will Overcome.' and 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'

In September, RAYE released the official video for 'Joy.', her latest Top 40 radio single featuring her sisters and fellow artists Amma and Absolutely. For the video, the three sisters took to the streets of London in a van they named the 'Joymobile', surprising passersby with sunflowers and capturing their reactions as they brought a little unexpected happiness to the capital. At the end of August, RAYE brought her sisters on stage to perform 'Joy.' during her headline set at Reading Festival. The track has since been added to 60 Top 40 US Pop stations.

Released in March 2026, RAYE's second album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. reached No.1 in the UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium, and Top 5 in Austria, Norway, Ireland, Germany, New Zealand, Denmark, Portugal and Croatia. The 17-track album unfolds across four 'seasons', moving from darkness to light and blending pop, R&B, jazz, big band, soul and orchestral influences. Across the record, hope emerges not as naive idealism, but as something hard-earned and ultimately transformative. The album has been named one of the Mercury Music Prize Albums of the Year, with the ceremony taking place October 22nd.

RAYE was nominated at this year's MTV VMAs for both 'Song Of The Year' for 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' and 'Best Visual Effects' for the Dave Meyers-directed 'Click Clack Symphony.'

RAYE's global smash hit 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, marking another major milestone for the single. Still charting around the world close to a year after release, 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' reached No.1 in the UK and has spent 30+ weeks on the US Billboard Hot 100 to date. The track also marks RAYE's second Top 10 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. The single is certified Diamond in Brazil, France and Belgium; 5x Platinum in Ireland; 4x Platinum in Australia; 3x Platinum in Canada; 2x Platinum in the UK and the US, Austria, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland; and Platinum in Denmark, Finland, Greece, the Netherlands, Sweden and Spain; with additional Gold certifications in Germany and Italy.

RAYE spent much of 2026 performing across the UK, Europe and the USA on her 51-date THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC run, including six sold-out nights at London's The O2, as well as performances at Radio City Music Hall and the Greek Theatre. She is currently joining Bruno Mars as a special guest on 23 stadium dates across North America as part of The Romantic Tour.

Since 2014, RAYE has charted 21 Top 40 UK singles and surpassed 10 billion cumulative streams. In 2024, the South London artist made history by winning six BRIT Awards, including Album of the Year — the most BRIT Awards won by an artist in a single year — alongside a total of seven nominations. Her other accolades include an Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year, Best UK & IE Artist at the MTV EMAs, and the Ivors Academy's Songwriter Advocate Award. She has also been honored with Variety's Triple Threat Award and received nominations from the BET Awards and MTV VMAs.

In 2026, RAYE was honored by the Recording Academy with the Harry Belafonte Best Song For Social Change CEO Merit Award for 'Ice Cream Man', her song amplifying the voices of sexual assault survivors. She was also nominated at the 68th Grammy Awards for the music film Live At The Royal Albert Hall. RAYE was previously nominated for 'Best New Artist' and 'Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical)' at the GRAMMYs.

2026/2027 Tour Dates

October 16, 2026: Vancouver, BC - BC Place Stadium+

October 17, 2026: Vancouver, BC - BC Place Stadium+

October 23, 2026: London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

December 1, 2026: Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena/iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

December 4, 2026: Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome/iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

December 7, 2026: Rosemont IL - Allstate Arena/iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

December 12, 2026: Canberra, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival

December 13, 2026: Gold Coast, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival

December 19, 2026: Geelong, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival

December 20, 2026: Perth, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival

March 12–14, 2027: Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina

March 12–14, 2027: Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

March 19–21, 2027: São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil

March 19–21, 2027: Bogotá, Colombia - Festival Estereo Picnic

June 26, 2027: Werchter, Belgium - Werchter Boutique

July 3, 2027: Gdynia, Poland - Open'er Festival

+Supporting Bruno Mars - The Romantic Tour

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 08 Hrs 38 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me