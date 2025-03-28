Ray Lozano Releases New Album 'SILK&SORROW'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer, songwriter, and producer Ray Lozano has released her highly anticipated new album SILK&SORROW, via Melting Pot Music. The new record level-ups her eclectic, lo-fi future soul into something uncompromising and playful, while being all the more empowering.

With the record comes new single ‘BETTER DAYS’, a blissful lead offering brought to life through intricate plucked instrumentation, innovative, warped electronic production, and lush, harmonised vocals. Of the track, Lozano said: “'BETTER DAYS' is about that strange conflict—being exactly where you wanted to be, living a life that feels full, and still feeling like something's missing. You can have the dream job, the perfect city, the moments that should be enough, but some things are just better when shared. It's that subtle ache of knowing that no matter how good life gets, it always gets better with the right person by your side.”

An anthem for late-night introspection, on SILK&SORROW, Lozano explores the contradictions we face daily, creating a sonic embrace for anyone caught between connection and detachment. Each track feels like Lozano's looking over your shoulder, seeing your emotional history playout—like she's right there as your laugh turns into a sigh, and nostalgia for a moment you didn't realize was gone hits harder than you'd like. The record is a perfectly timed text from a friend who knows when to send the "you good?" without expecting an answer.

The album includes previously released singles ‘CAN’T LOVE, ‘I DON’T CARE’, ‘KIKI, ‘HiYA’ and ‘DRAGON’, each of which released with creative visualisers. Tracks from the project have seen support from the likes of CLASH, The Blues Project, VIPER Magazine, COLORS, Wordplay and more, following love from Jamz Supernova and BBC 1Xtra. Apple Music have supported the new music, with Lozano becoming part of their Up Next Campaign. As well as this, Spotify included previous single ‘I DON’T CARE’ in their Spotify EQUAL playlist, a program designed to amplify the voices of women and non-binary creators in the music industry.

On Sunday 27th April, Lozano will play London’s Brick Lane Jazz Festival, having performed captivating shows throughout her home of Germany and opening slots for the likes of Joy Denalane, Louis Culture and Victor Ray. Catch a glimmer of what to expect from a Lozano live set with her performance video of ‘DRAGON’, watch here.

Ray Lozano is a German-Filipino singer, songwriter and producer born and raised in Cologne. Her music embodies a distinct sound, characterized by clear, playful, and meticulously crafted productions – spanning indie R&B and future soul. Her approach is refreshingly innovative, marked by a commitment to creativity and a refusal to compromise. In 2023, Ray Lozano released her debut album Pairing Mode – co-produced by Samon Kawamura (Max Herre, Joy Denalane, Megaloh) – on Melting Pot Music. Pairing Mode as turned into a landmark for German-Asian (pop)culture with over 57 million streams and garnered widespread acclaim. Lozano’s artistry has been further recognised with the prestigious Holger Czukay Award and NICA artist residency.

Comments