Rascal Flatts' Hometown Concert To Stream on Veeps This Month

Fans across the world can relive Rascal Flatts’ hometown show in Columbus, Ohio, during a special global streaming event Sunday, July 27th at 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Veeps. Tickets are available for purchase now HERE.

As part of their subscription, Veeps All Access members will be able to watch the show for free. All streaming tickets will include a three-day rewatch window and are available via Veeps.com and through the Veeps app on Roku, Apple TV, iOS, and Android.

During the concert, the band celebrated their return to the Buckeye State with a surprise appearance by Carly Pearce to perform “My Wish” with the trio. Also joined by Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane across the 21-stop tour, the Country music band wrapped their sold-out LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR last month.

The group also released their much-anticipated LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS collaboration album this summer. The project features nine reimagined, beloved Rascal Flatts hits – including the reimagination of “What Hurts The Most” with Backstreet Boys – as well as their new track, “I Dare You” with Jonas Brothers.

About Rascal Flatts

Hailed as one of the most influential groups in modern country history, Rascal Flatts are a trio created by vocalist Gary LeVox, multi-instrumentalist Jay DeMarcus and guitarist Joe Don Rooney. Since their founding in 2000, they’ve released many favorite tracks such as “Prayin’ for Daylight,” “Bless The Broken Road,” “What Hurts the Most,” and “Life Is a Highway.”

Together, the Grand Ole Opry members have racked up 17 No. One hits, over 23.4 million albums sold, 35 million digital downloads, and over 12 billion total lifetime streams, with 4.6 billion streams on Spotify alone. Throughout their life as a band, they have sold over 11 million concert tickets and earned more than 40 trophies from the ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA, People’s Choice, and more.

