RUNAWAYS by Kris Kelly Out Now

Kris Kelly has released his new album Runaways. True and vulnerable, Runaways is a collection of songs that encapsulates an entire chapter of Kris' life. The album is a collection of songs inspired by self-discovery and is a raw and candid snapshot of Kris' journey. The world has been getting small samplings of the record through various track releases including "Birthplace," "We Flew,"and "Cracked Porcelain," leading up to the full album release.

A note on the album, from Kris:

"When I first started writing the songs for Runaways, I had just embarked on a journey and I had no idea where I was going to end up. I left New York for Brazil and ended up staying in South America for over 5 years. Looking back on it, I was searching for something: for love, for home, for connection, for freedom, for peace. All of us embark on that journey, as it's part of being human. Runaways documented part of my journey, which is still ongoing. I left everything behind in search of something new, and along the way I got often got lost, but in the process, I grew. I learned more about myself and my relationship with the world. Runaways is a collection of very personal songs I would sing to myself when I felt alone, confused, hopeless, and needed to turn inward to process my struggle. I hope people will be able to relate to the universal themes in the songs and that they might find comfort in seeing their own experiences mirrored throughout the album."

The album features an all-star cast of musicians including Kris on acoustic guitar & vocals, string/wind/horn arrangements by John Philip Shenale (Tori Amos), Todd Sickafoose ("Hadestown", Ani DiFranco) on bass, Brian Griffin (Lana Del Rey, The Lone Bellow, Brandi Carlile) on drums, Dave Levita (Alanis Morrisette) & Benji Lysaght (Father John Misty) on electric guitar, and Dave Palmer (Fiona Apple, Lana Del Rey) on keyboards.

Kelly self-produced the album and it was mixed by Noah Georgeson (Joanna Newsom, Devendra Banhart, Andy Shauf).

Runaways Tracklisting:

Birthplace

We Flew

His Famous Flyaway

Apocalyptic

Cracked Porcelain

In This Valley

A Letter To You

I Hope It's Not Too Late

More

Brother

Sunstone





