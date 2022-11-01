RUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light' on Bastard Jazz Recordings
“Pier Light” adds driving percussion and deeper bass sounds to the mix.
Denver, CO-based producer and visual artist RUMTUM (aka John Hastings) returns to Bastard Jazz with a new single, the first from his upcoming album campaign.
"Pier Light" is a true progression in RUMTUM's sound, one the producer has built with a steady stream of singles and 2022's "Isles in Indigo" LP.
While still instrumental and atmospheric, "Pier Light" adds driving percussion and deeper bass sounds to the mix, to create a heavier, more dance-inspired track. "Pier Light" is out October 28th.
Listen to the new single here:
Netflix Expands Natural History Slate with Six New Doc Series
November 1, 2022
Netflix has announced that it will be expanding its natural history slate with six new documentary series. Netflix's natural history slate is extremely popular with viewers. More than 100 million households have tuned in to Our Planet since its release in April 2019. Check out the complete list of upcoming series now!
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Play Biggest Show Ever at Hometown Arena in Denver
November 1, 2022
For Rateliff and the band, the performance at Ball Arena on December 16 holds special significance as it’s their first ever arena show and includes a performance from their longtime friend Marcus Mumford. This milestone performance follows an extensive run of worldwide dates in 2022 that includes debut shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.
FROM SCRATCH Is the Most Viewed Title on Netflix the Week of October 24
November 1, 2022
In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke’s heartfelt series, From Scratch, topped the English TV List with 72.02M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story was a favorite amongst fans and critics alike, pulling in a score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and appearing in the Top 10 in 84 countries.
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Premiering in Immersive Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos Exclusively on Apple Music
November 1, 2022
Craft Recordings announces the debut of A Charlie Brown Christmas—Vince Guaraldi Trio’s timeless score from the beloved 1965 animated special—in immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. The album, which features such holiday classics as “Christmas Time Is Here,” “Linus and Lucy,” and “O Tannenbaum,” is premiering exclusively on Apple Music.
VIDEO: Watch the LAMBORGHINI: THE MAN BEHIND THE LEGEND Trailer
November 1, 2022
Featuring Oscar® winners Mira Sorvino and the screenwriter of Crash, this thrilling, high-speed biopic tells the story of genius auto inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini (Frank Grillo, “Kingdom,” “Boss Level”). The film follows Enzo Ferrari (Gabriel Byrne, “War of the Worlds”) — and the upcoming Geneva grand prix. Watch the video trailer now!
