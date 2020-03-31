RUMER's Album, NASHVILLE TEARS, Moved to August 14

Nashville Tears, the upcoming album by award winning British vocalist, RUMER, is rescheduled for an August 14 release, in deference to the worldwide fight against virus. The album of 15 songs by Hugh Prestwood (Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame) is Rumer's 5th studio album.

Cooking Vinyl will continue to release more songs throughout the delay. Most recently, the lullaby for lovers, "The Fate of Fireflies" became the 4th advance track revealed, joining the ethereal "Bristlecone Pine," the beloved ballad "The Song Remembers When," and the retro-styled "Hard Times For Lovers."

"Rumer's fans are deeply loyal and we regret extending their wait. We know that these gorgeous songs, sung so beautifully by Rumer, have the potentIal to comfort and soothe, and we will make as many songs available in advance as possible." - Rob Collins, Managing Director at Cooking Vinyl

Last Sunday, Rumer performed with husband, Rob Shirakbari on Facebook Live from their home in Georgia. More are planned in the coming months. Rumer on Facebook Live (3/29) which included 1."Come To Me High" (from Rumer's album, Season of My Soul); 2. "Slow" (from Seasons of My Soul); "Never Arrive" (song by Prestwood, will appear as exclusive Japanese bonus track).

RUMER, a MOJO Award winner and two-time Brit Award nominee, discovered the songs of Hugh Prestwood while living in the American South. With grand arrangements and traditional elements, early responses to Nashville Tears include Rolling Stone, who noted "her warm alto - with shades of Karen Carpenter," which "maxes out the nostalgic melancholy" of Prestwood's writing. Billboard cited "Rumer's whispered vocals over delicate acoustic guitar and soaring string accompaniment" and MOJO gave 4 stars to the pairing, "Prestwood's slow-burning tales of desire and domestic discord are well-matched by Rumer's beautifully plangent voice, which brings aching melancholy to the heart-searching ballads." Rumer has earned praise in the U.S. from NPR, Los Angeles Times, USA Today, CBS Sunday Morning, and others.

Nashville Tears, can be pre-ordered here https://rumr.lnk.to/NashvilleTearsPR





