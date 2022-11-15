ROZZI Unveils New Rendition of Alanis Morissette's 'Hand In My Pocket'

LA-based vocalist, songwriter, pianist and producer Rozzi has released an enchanting piano ballad rendition of Alanis Morissette's "Hand In My Pocket," the final preview track from her new Berry (Deluxe) album, due out this Friday, November 18 on BMG.

The record features all of the songs on the Berry and Hymn For Tomorrow EP's plus four new tracks, including "Consequences" featuring Nile Rodgers, a new version of "I Guess I'm the Bad Guy Now" with Pentatonix' Scott Hoying, and the compelling, sultry R&B single "Past Life" featuring PJ Morton which is released today.

Rozzi shares, "I feel like we need this song right now - I certainly need it. With the pervasive darkness of the times we're living in, I've been craving a little 90's optimism. I've wanted to feel like everything really will be "quite alright." Beyond that, Alanis Morissette is a guiding light for me as an artist. Like her, I strive for extreme vulnerability and honesty in my lyrics. I'm doing my best to follow in her footsteps and I wanted to pay respects to that."

Rozzi's career trajectory continues to soar! She has shared stages with Katy Perry, Joss Stone, Betty Who, Nile Rodgers, Maroon 5, and Duran Duran, amongst others, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, NowThis, Bachelor's (Jay Som / Palehound) Doomin' Sun Fest, collaborated with Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T, co-hosts the popular Ugh! You're So Good! podcast with Scott Hoying and released two acclaimed EPs over the last two years.

Fan favorite single "Best Friend Song (Lemon Ice Mix)" which Rozzi performed live in the latest season of Hulu's Dollface was also recently featured in the opening credits of the Netflix film Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

Fans in NYC are invited to celebrate the Berry (Deluxe) album release with a spectacular full band live show at Sultan Room this Wednesday, November 16. Tickets HERE.

Photo Credit: Bennet Perez