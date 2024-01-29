ROYEL OTIS Release Cover Of Sophie Ellis Bexter's 'Murder On The Dancefloor'

Sydney duo Royel Otis are continuing to conquer 2024 with their stunning live version of Sophie Ellis Bexters' “Murder on the Dancefloor” having a global viral moment.

The iconic throwback smash hit is having a real comeback moment thanks to Saltburn and Royel Otis' cover of the song for triple j's Like A Version is exactly what we need. It's already been viewed over 10 million times across Youtube and TikTok and will be available on DSP's today.

Their album PRATTS & PAIN is out February 16th and is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated debut albums of the year with GRAMMY.com and Consequence both calling out the band as a 2024 artist to watch. Their new single “Velvet” is making waves following the previously announced “Adored”, “Fried Rice” and “Heading For The Door.”

Their last release, the Sofa King EP's title track peaked at #25 on the Billboard US Alternative radio charts and is currently sitting at #27. The EP also features hit singles “Kool Aid”, “Sofa King”, “Going Kokomo” and “I Wanna Dance With You.”

The band are about to embark on an almost sold out Australian tour before hitting the US this spring for their first ever North American headlining tour. All dates are selling fast and there are low ticket warnings in some cities. All dates are listed below.

World Tour Dates

February 16 - Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW SOLD OUT

February 17 - Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC SOLD OUT

February 18 - Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC SOLD OUT

February 19 - Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

February 21 - Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC SOLD OUT

February 22 - Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

February 23 - Kambri at ANU, Canberra, ACT

February 24 - UOW Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW

March 1 - Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA SOLD OUT

March 2 - Freo Social, Fremantle, WA SOLD OUT

March 8 - The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

March 9 - Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

March 10 - Solbar, Maroochydore, QLD

March 14 - King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

North American Tour

April 20 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving TX

April 21 - The Resonant Head, Oklahoma City, OK*

April 23 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall, Saint Paul, MN*

April 24 - Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL*

April 26 - Longboat Hall, Toronto, ON* LOW TICKETS

April 27 - A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH*

April 28 - Grog Shop, Cleveland Heights, OH*

May 1 - Racket, New York, NY* LOW TICKETS

May 2 - Johnny Brenda's, Philadelphia, PA* LOW TICKETS

May 3 - DC9, Washington, DC* SOLD OUT

May 4 - Cat's Cradle, Carrboro, NC* LOW TICKETS

May 5 - Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA

May 8 - Parish, Austin, TX

May 9 - Rubber Gloves, Denton, TX*

May 11 - Meow Wolf Denver, Denver, CO*

May 15 - The Rebel Lounge, Phoenix, AZ*

May 16 - The Roxy, Los Angeles, CA LOW TICKETS

May 18 - Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA*

May 20 - Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR*

May 21 - The Pearl, Vancouver, BC*

May 22 - Tractor Tavern, Seattle, WA*

May 24 - BottleRock, Napa, CA

May 26 - Boston Calling, Boston MA

*with Girl and Girl