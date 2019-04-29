RECORDS and Sony Music Nashville Announce New Partnership

RECORDS, a joint venture between Barry Weiss and Sony Music Entertainment, and Sony Music Nashville announce a new partnership. Effective immediately, Arista Nashville promotion and Sony Music Nashville's marketing and media teams will become actively involved with breakthrough singer/songwriter Matt Stell.



Arista Nashville will re-ship Stell's debut single, "Prayed For You," on May 6, with its official impact date set for May 28, continuing to work alongside Keith Gale and his Good Company Entertainment team. Making his debut Saturday on the Grand Ole Opry stage, the rising star performed this song, which he co-penned with Ash Bowers and Allison Veltz. "Prayed For You" has already garnered over 44 million on-demand audio streams and over 374,000 consumption units.



Matt Stell was brought to RECORDS by Ash Bowers and his Wide Open Music management team.



After playing college basketball for Drury University for four years, breakthrough country artist, Matt Stell stood at a crossroads. One road led to Cambridge, MA where Stell was accepted into Harvard University's Extension School Pre-Med program. The other road pointed toward Nashville and a career in country music. Stell made the choice to follow his dreams of writing and performing. The 6'7" Center Ridge, Arkansas native and self-taught vocalist and guitar-player made the move to Music City in 2014, landing a publishing deal with Wide Open Music and a record deal with music industry powerhouse Barry Weiss's RECORDS/Sony Music Entertainment. He will be taking the stage at a number of major country music festivals this summer including CMA Music Fest (Nashville, TN), LakeShake (Chicago, IL) and Watershed (George, WA).



RECORDS is a joint venture between Barry Weiss and Sony Music Entertainment. RECORDS houses platinum-selling artists Noah Cyrus and Nelly, rising Country star, Matt Stell, the collective of Labrinth, Sia and Diplo, known as LSD, as well as breakout pop-artist and star of the hit-series, Nashville, singer/songwriter, Lennon Stella.



Launched in 2017 by industry veterans Jon Andolina, Keith Gale and Multi-platinum artist Jake Owen, Good Company Entertainment is a full-service entertainment management company encompassing artist management, promotion services, video production, and strategic partnerships. Representing a diverse roster of artists, Good Company Entertainment artist management clients include chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen, as well as newcomers Larry Fleet and Angie Keilhauer. In 2019, Good Company Entertainment expanded its specific focus in management to include oversight of radio promotion services for Sony Music and Barry Weiss' joint-venture label, RECORDS to promote flagship artist singer/songwriter Matt Stell. Managed by Wide Open/Ash Bowers, Stell's current hit "Prayed For You" is currently Top 50-and-climbing on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase Chart.



Sony Music Nashville includes its three country label operations - Arista Nashville, Columbia Nashville and RCA Nashville - and Provident Music Group, one of the world's leading Christian music companies. Sony Music Nashville is a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

Photo credit: Hunter Berry





