Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

R&B Artist Jen Ash Releases New Music Video and Single 'Trouble' & 'I'm Dreaming of You'

Hitting retail on February 2nd, "Trouble" is a tribute to the late Amy Winehouse.

Feb. 03, 2023  

R&B Artist Jen Ash Releases New Music Video and Single 'Trouble' & 'I'm Dreaming of You'

Jen Ash is a prolific musical artist known for creating soulful music by combining R&B with pop and adding some of her own signature touches. Her celebrated catalog is fast-approaching 200K Spotify streams. With her last single, "No Lover Lover" reaching the UK iTunes Top 5, Ms. Ash is now releasing a brand-new track, "Trouble," as well as the Official Music Video for her song, "I'm Dreaming of You."

Hitting retail on February 2nd, "Trouble" is a tribute to the late Amy Winehouse. Ms. Ash said, "I wanted to give a little Amy Winehouse vibe on this one. I'm a big fan of her music. She created an entire universe for herself. She is definitely gone too soon. The song is so jazzy and bluesy. it takes me back in time. The saxophone adds another dimension to the song, where I feel like I'm immerse in a 50/60's black and white movie."

Listen to "Trouble" on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/artist/11Iqp1edTM8Qd6iJB40iBi?si=Q8JChCsMS8m_wgJ7ipRhDA

I wrote "I'm Dreaming Of You" in October 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, when solitude hits and all you have is time to think," Jen said. "After a lot of failures in the 'love department,' I often wonder if I will find someone who will love me. I get very emotional every time I talk about it. I imagine The love of my life, my soulmate, my one and only. They say love is fated, and I believe it. I believe someone is right for me, and I can't wait for my wish to be granted!"

"I'm Dreaming Of You" was produced by Eddie Reid Films. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrpKJv8bd3k

Jen Ash is a soulful pop/r&b artist, born in Lebanon and raised in France. After ending her professional basketball career, she decided to follow her true path, moving to Los Angeles to pursue her music career. She has been performing since 2018 in the City of Angels. Her influences come from the 90's, with her goal being to create music that connects with and inspires listeners. She has learned to explore music on her own... what an amazing and tumultuous road it has been. Her songwriting channels into past and present experiences and future desires, with a splash of imagination. With the ability to create in French and English her sultry vocals will take you on a memorable journey. Link to website: https://www.jenashmusic.com



Lojay Announces GANGSTER ROMANTIC EP & Drops MOTO Photo
Lojay Announces 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC' EP & Drops 'MOTO'
Alongside the release, Lojay has shared the video for 'MOTO,' directed by prolific Atlanta-based director Des Gray who is responsible for visuals for the likes of Quavo, Davido and Lil Baby. Starring Lojay himself, the video explores the narrative of his relationship and eventual breakup, edited with a consuming tint of blue to mirror.
meija Shares New Single No Words From Debut Album Do Ya? Photo
meija Shares New Single 'No Words' From Debut Album 'Do Ya?'
meija shares the last single, “No Words,” from his upcoming debut album, Do Ya? The upcoming album follows the cheeky EP Side A and includes the synth-drenched, hazy alt-rock singles, “Time For Us,” “How You Like,” “Matter Over Mind,”  “Pull Me To Pieces,” “No More Excuses” and “Not Sure How This Ends.”
Major League DJz & Major Lazer Share Koo Koo Fun Remixes Photo
Major League DJz & Major Lazer Share 'Koo Koo Fun' Remixes
Major League DJz and Major Lazer unveil remixes of their collaborative track, “Koo Koo Fun” featuring Nigerian icon Tiwa Savage and DJ Maphorisa, by Bianca Costa, Chloé Caillet, Francis Mercier and Nic Fanciulli. The original version features contributions from Don Jazzy and Stargate, was released last year alongside a video.
Lavender Diamond Release New Song Real Life I Love You Photo
Lavender Diamond Release New Song 'Real Life I Love You'
The Los Angeles-based chamber-pop band Lavender Diamond released a new song “Real Life I Love You,” featuring guest vocals from Jim James of My Morning Jacket, via Petaluma Records. The single, which was produced by the band with original Blondie member Nigel Harrison, can be streamed and downloaded exclusively on Bandcamp.

More Hot Stories For You


ENHYPEN, ONEUS, and More Will Headline New K-Pop Festival in Las Vegas This AprilENHYPEN, ONEUS, and More Will Headline New K-Pop Festival in Las Vegas This April
February 2, 2023

An all new K-Pop festival is headed to Vegas, headlined by 4th generation superstar boy group ENHYPEN!
Vintage Culture And BOMA Team Up To Launch Innovative Born Of Music Addiction Event SeriesVintage Culture And BOMA Team Up To Launch Innovative Born Of Music Addiction Event Series
February 1, 2023

Brazilian DJ and producer Vintage Culture reveals his partnership with forward-thinking electronic music & lifestyle brand BOMA to launch new events series, record label and clothing brand together. Born Of Music Addiction, a project that promises to enhance electronic music worldwide, looks to expand the BOMA brand platform to a global audience.
Watch: Erin Duvall Releases New Single And Lyric Video 'Too Little, Too Late'Watch: Erin Duvall Releases New Single And Lyric Video 'Too Little, Too Late'
February 1, 2023

Watch singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur Erin Duvall's Valentine's Day single and lyric video, 'Too Little, Too Late.'
Dallas-Based R&B Artist Delishia J Drops New Single 'Put You On' From Forthcoming EPDallas-Based R&B Artist Delishia J Drops New Single 'Put You On' From Forthcoming EP
February 1, 2023

Emerging Dallas-based R&B artist Delishia J is due to release 'Monday Morning'' EP on February 17th. After years of perfecting her craft, Delishia is presenting the long-awaited project that takes the listener through the ups and downs of love at multiple levels.
Watch: Oakstop Alliance Shares New Lyric Video For 'Just Because' Off ROYALTY SUMMIT AlbumWatch: Oakstop Alliance Shares New Lyric Video For 'Just Because' Off ROYALTY SUMMIT Album
February 1, 2023

Oakland-based nonprofit Oakstop Alliance has returned with a brand-new visual for 'Just Because' from their new album 'Royalty Summit.'
share