R&B Artist Jen Ash Releases New Music Video and Single 'Trouble' & 'I'm Dreaming of You'

Jen Ash is a prolific musical artist known for creating soulful music by combining R&B with pop and adding some of her own signature touches. Her celebrated catalog is fast-approaching 200K Spotify streams. With her last single, "No Lover Lover" reaching the UK iTunes Top 5, Ms. Ash is now releasing a brand-new track, "Trouble," as well as the Official Music Video for her song, "I'm Dreaming of You."

Hitting retail on February 2nd, "Trouble" is a tribute to the late Amy Winehouse. Ms. Ash said, "I wanted to give a little Amy Winehouse vibe on this one. I'm a big fan of her music. She created an entire universe for herself. She is definitely gone too soon. The song is so jazzy and bluesy. it takes me back in time. The saxophone adds another dimension to the song, where I feel like I'm immerse in a 50/60's black and white movie."

Listen to "Trouble" on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/artist/11Iqp1edTM8Qd6iJB40iBi?si=Q8JChCsMS8m_wgJ7ipRhDA

I wrote "I'm Dreaming Of You" in October 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, when solitude hits and all you have is time to think," Jen said. "After a lot of failures in the 'love department,' I often wonder if I will find someone who will love me. I get very emotional every time I talk about it. I imagine The love of my life, my soulmate, my one and only. They say love is fated, and I believe it. I believe someone is right for me, and I can't wait for my wish to be granted!"

"I'm Dreaming Of You" was produced by Eddie Reid Films. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrpKJv8bd3k

Jen Ash is a soulful pop/r&b artist, born in Lebanon and raised in France. After ending her professional basketball career, she decided to follow her true path, moving to Los Angeles to pursue her music career. She has been performing since 2018 in the City of Angels. Her influences come from the 90's, with her goal being to create music that connects with and inspires listeners. She has learned to explore music on her own... what an amazing and tumultuous road it has been. Her songwriting channels into past and present experiences and future desires, with a splash of imagination. With the ability to create in French and English her sultry vocals will take you on a memorable journey. Link to website: https://www.jenashmusic.com