RAYE Releases Singles 'Escapism' & 'The Thrill Is Gone'

RAYE's new album 'My 21st Century Blues', is released on February 3, 2023.

Dec. 08, 2022  

One of the UK's most exciting musical talents, RAYE, announces that her highly anticipated new album 'My 21st Century Blues', is released on February 3, 2023. Pre-order My 21st Century Blues here.

'Escapism.' and 'The Thrill Is Gone.' both showcase very different sides of RAYE's musical journey, clearly underlining just how diverse RAYE's upcoming album is.

'Escapism.' is a trip-hop inspired song about heartbreak, loneliness and escaping those emotions, featuring New Jersey rapper 070 Shake.

RAYE says: "Escapism is about running away from reality as fast as you possibly can. Going out alone, ignoring everybody who has your best interest at heart, chasing a maze of smoke and mirrors because clarity is bitterly intimidating. When you're at your lowest of lows, it's like survival mode mind numbing running from real life because it's not something you want to see. Sonically large and dramatic, something to accompany this feeling, to get lost to and maybe you might find some healing inside of it, like I did."

'The Thrill Is Gone.' is RAYE live and raw like never before. The soulful, blues inspired track features all live instruments, jazz infusions and beautiful intricate vocals.

"The Thrill is Gone is the story of the dying spark. I became boring and predictable, and he became cold and dismissive. I captured this as a live recording, real raw vocals with no autotune, live instrumentation, recorded together in Jimmy Valentine's gorgeous, 'frozen in time' studio in Los Angeles. The song was written some years back, and always held a place in my heart. Special thanks to Anton & Isabella and to Mike for helping me breathe life into this song with your incredible band 'The Moon Girls'."

'My 21st Century Blues' is a stunning collection of heartfelt and emotional songs. Songs made by RAYE, for RAYE, but within that they're for everyone who has faced and overcome adversity. As RAYE says: "My 21st Century Blues. My debut album. My ugly complex beautiful mosaic formed from broken pieces of glass from the last 7 years of my life.

My medicine, my anxieties and traumas, my unfiltered thoughts. This music accompanied me through my bluest blues, crafted unapologetically and fearlessly with love and tears, and now I can only hope it might provide the same medicine it did for me, for those who choose to listen. I can't believe it is really happening. My first album."

The global My 21th Century Blues tour will see RAYE perform across the UK, Europe, the United States, and Canada in February and March 2023.

Listen to the new singles here:

Watch the "Escapism." music video here:

M21CB TICKETS 2023

Feb 25 - Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Feb 26 - Frannz, Berlin, Germany

Feb 27 - Lillie Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

March 1 - Debaser Strand, Stockholm, Sweden

March 2 - La Maroquinerie, Paris, France

March 4 - 3Olympia, Dublin, Ireland

March 5 - The Limelight, Belfast, UK

March 7 - O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

March 8 - The Roundhouse, London, UK

March 14 - Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, USA

March 15 - Troubadour, Los Angeles, USA

March 17 - Velvet Underground, Toronto, Canada

March 19 - Lincoln Hall, Chicago, USA

March 21 - Music Hall Of Williamsburg, New York, USA

RAYE has had a phenomenal year so far, having been nominated for the Ivors Songwriter Of The Year and returning this summer with the hard hitting, critically acclaimed single 'Hard Out Here.' Added to BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra playlists, with PAPER Magazine describing the track as "outrageous, honest, and incredibly vulnerable."

RAYE secured R1 Brits List and released follow up Black Mascara which she performed for BBC Live Lounge alongside her incredible rendition of Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill.' She also recently performed 'Escapism' and 'The Thrill Is Gone' on BBC Two's Later... with Jools Holland.

RAYE is currently Spotify UK & IE EQUAL artist of the month, the campaign highlights and celebrates the achievements of women in music across the globe and RAYE will receive billboards in London and Times Square, New York over the next two weeks. On February 3rd, 2023, RAYE will release her debut My 21st Century Blues.

This is RAYE part two. It's RAYE on her own terms. It's the RAYE of old, but reloaded. These are songs made by RAYE, for RAYE, but within that they're for everyone who has faced and overcome adversity. They're also anthems for other women in the industry, or stuck in a cycle of misogyny.



