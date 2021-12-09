Quinn Christopherson Releases 'I Am Bubblegum' EP

Quinn Christopherson's highly anticipated debut EP is today being released worldwide on Play It Again Sam that work with artists including Westerman, Keaton Henson, The Editors and more. The I Am Bubblegum EP is an exciting and thoughtful introduction to Quinn's world and a promising preview of what is to come from the Alaskan musician.

Quinn tells us the EP is about "good intentions" going further to say "each work comes from different pieces of my perspective. 25 years presenting as a woman, learning to be a musician in Alaska, and my indigeneity really drive how I reflect and write. I am really proud of the three songs. Together I feel like they are honest, vulnerable and sarcastic - all things that I am. it's a fair representation of me."

With the EP out today, the final track "Loaded Gun" is now available. "Loaded Gun' is a love letter to younger me. I wrote this thinking I'd never get to play music out of Alaska. So much so that I almost talk myself out of it in the bridge of the song. 'What if I go & it's all the same, a bar in a town that won't remember my name, rhubarb pie to remind me of home, you'll never make it on your own.' I was trying to protect myself in case I never got to go. I feel so proud when I get to sing this song away from home because it proves me wrong as the narrator. And I really wanted to be wrong," says Quinn.

Quinn Christopherson has been hard at work since bursting onto the scene in 2019 when he won NPR's Tiny Desk competition. Christopherson submitted his song "Erase Me", a spare song heavy with feeling, it unpicks the weight of newly inherited privilege. Since then he has toured the US with Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Shura, Portugal The Man and more and is now readying his highly anticipated debut album.

