Questlove Supreme Debuts Latest Installment Featuring Rock Duo SLEATER-KINNEY

Acclaimed music & pop culture-based iHeart Podcast Series, Questlove Supreme, today debuts newest episode featuring acclaimed rock band Sleater-Kinney. In this episode Questlove and Team Supreme talk with Sleater-Kinney about their 25 years as a band, creativity during COVID, and new album 'Path of Wellness'.

Prior guests on Questlove Supreme have included Mariah Carey, Zoë Kravitz, James Taylor, Seth Rogan, Estelle, Jimmy Fallon, Kurtis Blow and several others. It was announced earlier this year that Questlove Supreme is rolling out Classic Episodes from years past on Mondays. These episodes will include conversations with Michelle Obama, Cree Summer, Lenny Kravitz, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, Weird Al and many more. Check them out HERE.

Questlove Supreme is a fun, irreverent and educational weekly podcast that digs deep into the stories of musical legends and cultural icons in a way that only Questlove and Team Supreme can deliver. Each episode is driven by conversation ranging from the guest's origins (along with a few never-before-revealed secrets to their success) to their life passions and current projects. Additional hosts on the series include renowned and award-winning on-air personality and music commentator Laiya St.Clair, GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper/singer Phonte Coleman, GRAMMY, Tony and Emmy award winning music director "Unpaid" Bill Sherman and engineer for Questlove, The Roots, The Tonight Show and Elvis Costello "Suga" Steve Mandel.

Sleater-Kinney first emerged from Olympia, WA in 1994. The group's 1997 landmark album, Dig Me Out, earned a spot on Rolling Stone's "The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time." During 2015, they returned from a decade-long hiatus with the triumphant No Cities To Love. It closed out 2015 on dozens of year-end lists, reaching #1 for The Daily Beast and The Skinny. Most recently, they teamed up with St. Vincent to produce 2019's The Center Won't Hold. Throughout their career, the band have sold out shows on multiple continents. They released their tenth studio album, Path of Wellness, in June of this year.