Q Da Fool is Living the Fast Life in New Single 'Frozen'

Coming off of a hot Summer, DMV rising star - Q Da Fool, takes fans on a walk in his life in new track.

Coming off of a hot Summer, DMV rising star - Q Da Fool, takes fans on a walk in his life in new track - "Frozen". This HitMan produced single off Q's upcoming studio album, Dope Ona Spoon, is filled with Q's catchy yet uncut rap style; citing lines - "I got a hundred pounds on the floor, just got a knock at the door."

"I put a hundred rounds at your dome, lil brodie gone give you some more. I put a lot of bodies on my soul, it ain't repenting no more." Q is never shy to warn fans of the wild lifestyle he lives and unapologetic approach to the "opps". In the visual, directed by Mosh Pit, you can find Q speeding through LA in a flashy Lamborghini and pulling up to a lavish mansion filled with beautiful women, all dressed in white with black ski masks. Every scene Q approaches is 'frozen' as he navigates through his plush 'trap'.

"Frozen" is the lead single off Q Da Fool's upcoming debut solo album, Dope Ona Spoon, set to release Fall 2020.

This album follows the release of his highly anticipated EP, Deaf Wish, featuring hit singles - "Wit My Rounds" ft. OhGeesy of Shoreline Mafia, "Bad News" and "Baghdad". "I'm just ready to give fans that dope music, that real DMV true Q Da Fool/Rich Shootas sound that my fans grew to love. Dope Ona Spoon is going to be exactly what the title says," Q Da Fool proclaims.

Listen to "Frozen" here:

