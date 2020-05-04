Prince's 1984 Cloud Guitar, Paul McCartney's Beatles Lyrics & Johnny Cash's Iconic Coat to Rock Julien's Auctions 'Music Icons'

Julien's Auctions has announced the marquee lineup of Music Icons to take place on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com.

Some of the most iconic memorabilia and important artifacts ever assembled, representing the legendary multigenre music artists of our time will be offered: Prince, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Johnny Cash, Jim Morrison, the Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, The Police, Guns N' Roses, Bob Marley, Elton John, Phish, Whitney Houston, Yngwie Malmsteen and many more. Special highlights also include an exclusive collection of Noel Gallagher's handwritten lyrics to Oasis' biggest hits, a never before seen archive of Walter Becker and Steely Dan and a rare selection of Phil Lesh's most synonymous Grateful Dead tour gear and wardrobe that will excite the most devoted Deadhead fan and collector.

One of the top items featured at this two-day music auction event of the year comes from none other than one of the most iconic and singular artists of the 20th century: Prince. The seven-time GRAMMY-winning pop music giant, whose death at the age of 57 rocked the world four years ago, stage played this custom-made 1984 blue cloud guitar - adorned with the artist's distinguishing love symbols on the neck and gold hardware - at the height of his fame in the 1980s (photo above). It is one of the most important guitars from the early years of Prince's career ever to come to auction as it is an early electric guitar custom built for the artist in his long association with Cloud guitars. The Cloud guitar became part of Prince's iconography after being featured in his star making 1984 film, Purple Rain. The heavily used guitar no longer has strings attached and is accompanied by an oversized Calzone purple guitar road case and a printout from Paisley Park of the list of Cloud guitars made for Prince with corresponding serial numbers. This guitar is the first one on the printout with "#1" indicated next to it. The estimate for this rare and exceptional guitar is $100,000-$200,000.

Other pieces representing the Purple One's distinct style and groundbreaking career include Prince's two-piece purple suit custom-made in the late 1990s by Dominic Serio and worn in numerous appearances for the New Power Soul Tour, at Paisley Park and Las Vegas (estimate: $15,000-$20,000); his love symbol belt buckle (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); a 14 Karat white gold "NPG" pendant mounted with 75 round diamonds, worn by the artist extensively in his personal life and on stage in the late 1990s (estimate: $30,000-$50,000), as well as his kaftan, wedding china, boots and more.

A rare page of handwritten working lyrics for "Maxwell's Silver Hammer" by Paul McCartney, from the Beatles' 1969 album Abbey Road, is another stellar addition to this year's event (photo right). The twenty lines of lyrics written in 1968 on a sheet of Apple Corps Limited, 3 Saville Row headed stationery, are incomplete and feature deletions and alterations, revealing some early variations to the final recorded version. According to Ian MacDonald, music writer and author of Revolution in the Head, "If any single recording shows why The Beatles broke up, it is 'Maxwell's Silver Hammer'." The recording sessions for the track were reported to be a trying time for the Beatles as members John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr voiced their dislike for McCartney's song. The estimate for this piece of Fab Four history is $200,000-$300,000.

A trove of fascinating and provocative items from Jim Morrison will be spotlighted, including: his rare and historic "Paris Journal," filled with handwritten thoughts and poems by The Doors legendary frontman and composed during the time he was living in Paris, France and shortly before his death at the age of 27 on July 3, 1971 (estimate: $80,000-$100,000); an original poem on yellow paper handwritten by Morrison titled "Ode to LA While Thinking of Brian Jones, Deceased" (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); a rare sepia oversized photograph of Morrison with a snake writhing in his hair, captured by Morrison's friend Alain Ronay at California State University, Long Beach, on December 1, 1967 (estimate: $2,000-$3,000) and a signed first edition book of his poetry, The New Creatures, self-published by Morrison in the spring of 1969 and one of only 100 copies printed (estimate: $5,000-$7,000).

A spectacular selection of country music iconoclast Johnny Cash's most fabled professional and personal items including The Man in Black's white Yamaha baby grand piano used on tour by Cash's pianist Earl Poole Ball from the late 1970s to 1997 accompanied by a matching bench and rolling road case emblazoned with The Johnny Cash Show (estimate: $60,000-$80,000); his black duster coat worn on the album covers for his 1994 album American Recordings and his 1996 album Unchained as well as in the iconic photograph of him holding a Martin acoustic guitar taken by Tamara Reynolds (estimate: $25,000-$30,000); a three-piece black suit with floral embroidery worn by Cash (photo right) while performing on "The Johnny Cash Christmas Special 1979" with June Carter Cash and on stage multiple times in the 1970s and 1980s (estimate: $15,000-$25,000); a bronze bust of Cash created by Thomas B. Allen (estimate:$10,000-$20,000); a heartfelt handwritten letter written on the back of a 1997 tentative schedule for The Johnny Cash Show from Johnny Cash to June Carter Cash, dated January 23, 1998 for her birthday (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); a dark brown Pierre Balmain Paris coat owned and worn by Johnny Cash on his 1973 album cover for Country & Western Superstar (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); a wood and wicker rocking chair from Johnny Cash's Lakeshore house in Hendersonville, Tennessee, where according to his daughter Cindy Cash, her father would sit and watch the sunrise over Old Hickory Lake and more.

Top items from another legendary icon headed to the auction stage who was known for his singular style and swagger is The King of Rock 'N' Roll himself, Elvis Presley. A star studded collection of The King's jewelry and belt buckles that shine brilliantly as his larger than life persona are on offer including a 14 Karat yellow gold wristwatch signed "Geneve" with gold nugget bracelet (estimate: $15,000-$20,000); a 14 Karat yellow gold nugget ring with eight round diamonds on the top which Presley gifted to one of his bodyguards (estimate: $12,000-$14,000); a blue macrame beaded belt gifted by Presley to his hairstylist, Homer Gilleland (estimate: $18,000-$20,000); Presley's sterling silver carved eagle ring (estimate: $6,000-$8,000); his stage worn metal owl buckle with handwritten "Elvis LR," on the back (estimate: $6,000-$8,000); as well as other fascinating items from his personal life including a prescription pill bottle, fighting knives, chest x-ray, International Kenpo Karate Association gold card, unused deposit slip and more.

Items from Michael Jackson's record breaking and setting career are on offer such as The King of Pop's famous black loafers, including a pair of black leather Sebagos each signed on the sole by Jackson (estimate: $4,000-$6,000) and another pair of black leather loafers signed in gold by Jackson on the right shoe "Love Michael Jackson" on one side and "All My Love MJ" on the other (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); an MTV VMA Moonman for Best Special Effects for Jackson's "Leave Me Alone" music video in 1988-1989 (estimate: $6,000-$8,000); a custom-made Dennis Tompkins/ Michael Bush black satin belted trench coat, black T-shirt, and black trousers worn by Jackson in his 1995 music video "Stranger in Moscow" (estimate: $8,000-$10,000); handwritten lyrics by Jackson, titled "T.S." which would eventually be titled "D.S." and appear on the album HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I (estimate: $4,000-$6,000) as well as a 1988 Motown Productions signed contract, a pair of gunmetal sunglasses with mirrored lenses, fedoras, jewelry and more.

An exclusive collection of Oasis lyricist, lead guitarist, and singer, Noel Gallagher's handwritten lyrics to the Britpop super band's greatest hits are featured, including a set of lyrics from each track of Oasis' 1995 album (What's the Story) Morning Glory? Including "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Wonderwall," "Champagne Supernova" and more (estimate: $8,000-$10,000). Other handwritten lyrics of Oasis' songs from the late 1990s by Gallagher include their hit singles "Live Forever," "Cigarettes and Alcohol," "Underneath the Sky," "Magic Pie" and more (estimate range: $800-$4,000 each).

A never before seen archive of original material, sheet music, handwritten lyrics and ephemera from one of the most acclaimed and visionary bands of all time, Steely Dan, and its legendary co-founder/guitarist and co-songwriter, Walter Becker, heads to the auction block. Many of the items from the estate of Karen Roberta Stanley include a six-page rhythm guitar score with handwritten notations to "Aja," the title track from Steely Dan's 1977 album and sheet music to various Steely Dan songs including "I Got the News," "Black Friday," "Kid Charlemagne," and more (each estimate: $600-$800); Walter Becker's 1966 Fender Precision bass with its original Firemist Silver finish (estimate: $18,000-$20,000); an early version of the lyrics to "Haitian Divorce," handwritten on both sides of a sheet of lined notebook paper; a list of 17 Steely Dan song titles, many unreleased, handwritten on the back side of a real estate listing; a RIAA "gold" record award to commemorate the sale of more than $1 million worth of the 1974 Steely Dan album Pretzel Logic and a RIAA "platinum" record award to commemorate the sale of more than 1,000,000 copies of the Steely Dan album Greatest Hits, as well as various ephemera including automobile items, such as a traffic citation notice to appear issued to Walter Becker for a 1977 Traffic Collision Report with a leather and enamel Porsche keychain, a Porsche owner's manual, a Porsche maintenance record booklet and a Porsche maintenance record folder; contact sheets featuring photographs of Walter Becker, a pair of sketches depicting a zebra and an application for cat registration to the Cat Fanciers' Federation filled out for the Somali cat owned by Karen Stanley and Walter Becker and more.

Bass guitar legend and founding member of the greatest jam band of all time, the Grateful Dead, Phil Lesh's most signature instruments, graphic jackets, sweaters, armbands, amplifiers, speaker cabinets and road cases will make an appearance. Highlights include Lesh's double rack road case housing custom made amplifiers including a pair of PIE model M87 power amps by Andy Hefley (estimate: $2,000-$3,000); a Kurzwiel MIDIboard keyboard within a fitted road case (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); Lesh's woven satchel, seven Pall Mall cigarette packages, and a carved wooden box containing 25 Dunlop Adamas graphite guitar picks (estimate: $800-$1,200); a tie-dyed Brooklyn Cyclones baseball jersey with "LESH" written on the back and a Lee blue denim jacket with a large Grateful Dead Lithuania basketball logo; a Gap blue denim jacket with a Peace & Music pin and a Flying Eyeball enamel pin by Kingpin with a Grateful Dead "Only Love Can (Phil)" happy halloween 99" gray sweatshirt and more.

Other prominent auction highlights include, costumes worn by The Queen of Pop, Madonna, in two of her most mythic music videos: her ivory satin halter gown worn in 1990's "Vogue" (estimate: $20,000-$30,000) and her dark gray bathrobe with black and gold vertical stripes worn in 1984's "Material Girl" (estimate: $8,000-$10,000); a 14-piece Tama Starclassic drum kit finished in Police Sparkle Blue made for and used by Stewart Copeland during The Police 2007 reunion tour (estimate: $20,000-$30,000); David Bowie's 1966 unreleased studio recordings of songs (photo above left) from his 1967 self-titled debut album and full alternate versions of the tracks "Silly Boy Blue", "Sell Me a Coat", and "Please Mr. Gravedigger" (estimate: $5,000-$10,000); a Wurlitzer 200 Series electric piano played on stage by Joe Witkin during Sha Na Na's integral performance at the original Woodstock festival in 1969 (estimate: $40,000-$60,000); Liberace's ornate red and white Howard "Cabinet Grand" J upright piano circa 1902 decorated with rhinestones, tassels, rope, and an embroidered sheet ($20,000-$40,000) (photo left);

Eddie Van Halen's burgundy Peavey EVH Wolfgang guitar that was later given to and signed by Leslie West of the rock band Mountain ($8,000-$10,000); an orange Ludwig drumhead from The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour with a hand drawing of Sonny Bono and Cher in black (estimate: $6,000-$8,000) (photo right); Whitney Houston's show stopping stage gowns and event appearance ensembles including a custom-made Marc Bouwer embellished halter gown stage worn during her 2004 Asia tour performances in Hong Kong (estimate: $8,000-$10,000), a black leather Prada coat worn by Houston in several performances including a German television show in 1999, the Miracle on 34th Street Concert with Michael Jackson and a performance of "Greatest Love of All" with Marc Anthony in 2000 (estimate: $3,000-$5,000), an Escada gown worn to events and on the cover of Ebony magazine (estimate: $4,000-$6,000) and her black Jean Paul Gaultier jacket worn to Bobby Brown's 27th birthday party at Tavern on the Green (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); a black Duesenberg Carl Carlton guitar with metallic gold pickguard signed by the Rolling Stones members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts and inscribed "One Love" (estimate: $20,000-$40,000) accompanied by a typed, signed letter from President Bill Clinton to Jena King, stating his gratitude for the autographed guitar won at the Clinton Foundation Gala held in honor of his 60th birthday in 2006 would be benefiting Angels at Risk;

a custom made bluish-purple silk shirt with gold sequin patterns worn by Mick Jagger during The Rolling Stones' 2019 No Filter Tour (estimate: $5,000-$7,000); a white boiler suit worn in AC/DC's 1990 music video "Are You Ready" with a white AC/DC cap signed by all members of the heavy metal band (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); a cream Fender Stratocaster guitar signed in teal marker by Jerry Garcia (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); an original painting for Phish's 1993 album Rift by David Welker (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); Guns N' Roses' most dangerous artifacts including their 1989 MTV VMA Moonman for Best Heavy Metal Video for "Sweet Child O' Mine" (estimate: $6,000-$8,000), Matt Sorum's signed partial Mapex Orion drum kit used on the final Guns N' Roses recordings and rehearsals (estimate: $6,000-$8,000) and Slash's iconic black wool top hat signed in silver by the lead guitarist next to a sketch depicting a skull and crossbones caricature (estimate: $2,000-$3,000); British rock royalty Queen's signed white album sleeve with an embossed Queen logo taken from the band's Complete Works box set, one of 600 copies that were signed by the band (estimate: $4,000-$6,000) and Freddie Mercury's 1981 stage and photo shoot worn white and red "FLASH" T-shirt (estimate: $6,000-$8,000) (photo left);

Elton John's most dazzling items including a blue and pink striped Tommy Nutter Savile Row, London shirt worn by the Rocket Man during his 1984 Breaking Hearts Tour (estimate: $4,000-$6,000), a green baseball jacket with an "Elvis in Concert" patch and TCB logo (estimate: $2,000-$4,000) and his 1970s worn novelty white plastic sunglasses with "windshield wipers" ($6,000-$8,000); Lady Gaga's blue Ronald van der Kemp coat dress (photo right) worn in her performance with Elton John on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California, on February 27, 2016 (estimate: $8,000-$10,000); a copy of The Jimi Hendrix Experience 1967 LP Are You Experienced signed by Jimi Hendrix, Noel Redding, and Mitch Mitchell with further inscriptions by Hendrix (estimate: $4,000-$6,000); a USA vinyl pressing of Bob Marley's 1977 album Exodus signed and inscribed on the front cover "Rasta Yari Live Bob Marley" (estimate: $15,000-$30,000); a custom built 1985 Custom Shop Fender Stratocaster for Yngwie Malmsteen, played by Malmsteen on his Trilogy World Tour in 1986 and 1987 (estimate: $15,000-$20,000); a Schecter Custom Shop guitar built by Schecter Guitar Research and stage played and signed by The Cure's Porl (Pearl) Thompson in 2008 (estimate: $10,000-$20,000) and more.

"This year's edition of Music Icons offers an unsurpassed collection of over 700 music items to our thriving international market with something for every music lover and serious collector," said Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien's Auctions. "From one of the most important guitars from Prince's career to Johnny Cash's celebrated black coat to Jim Morrison's historic Paris journal, Julien's Auctions is proud to present these important artifacts, all of which occupy an unparalleled place in music history and pop culture."

JULIEN'S AUCTIONS PUBLIC EXHIBITION & LIVE AUCTION LOCATION



Julien's Auctions

257 N. Canon Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Public Exhibition

Monday, June 15th - Friday, June 19th, 2020

Daily: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Free to the Public

LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION



Julien's Auctions Beverly Hills

257 N. Canon Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210



Music Icons



Friday, June 19th, 2020

Session I: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Session II: 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time



Saturday, June 20th, 2020

Session III: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Session IV: 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Related Articles View More Music Stories