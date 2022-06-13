Post Malone Announces 'Twelve Carat' Tour Dates

Today, GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated 3x diamond-certified artist Post Malone has announced the Twelve Carat Tour, an extensive 33-city outing across North America with special guest Roddy Ricch. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in September and includes an October 9 show at UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 17th at 10am local time on livenation.com.

Post recently released his anxiously awaited fourth full-length and one of the most anticipated albums of 2022, Twelve Carat Toothache [Mercury Records/Republic Records]. In addition to massive anthems "Cooped Up" [with Roddy Ricch] and "One Right Now" [with The Weeknd], the record boasts appearances from an all-star cast of guests, including Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid LAROI. Musically, Post collaborated with longtime cohorts such as producers and co-writers Louis Bell, Billy Walsh, and Andrew Watt as well as Omer Fedi and more.

UBS Arenaâ€¯at Belmont Parkâ€¯isâ€¯made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles and John Mayer. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is designed to accommodate 19,000 people for concerts and 17,255 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

TWELVE CARAT TOUR DATES

*With Roddy Ricch

+On Sale Friday, June 17th at 12pm Local

Sat Sep 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Sun Sep 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

Wed Sep 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center*

Thu Sep 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*

Sat Sep 17 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center*

Sun Sep 18 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena*

Tue Sep 20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tue Sep 27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Sep 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sat Oct 01 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sun Oct 02 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Oct 04 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*

Thu Oct 06 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center*+

Fri Oct 07 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center*

Sun Oct 09 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena*

Wed Oct 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

Sat Oct 15 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena*

Sun Oct 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

Tue Oct 18 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena*

Fri Oct 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

Sat Oct 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*

Tue Oct 25 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*

Wed Oct 26 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*

Fri Oct 28 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center*

Sun Oct 30 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

Tue Nov 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena*

Thu Nov 03 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

Sat Nov 05 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*

Sun Nov 06 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Thu Nov 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum*

Fri Nov 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*

Tue Nov 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena*