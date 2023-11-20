Portland Americana Artist Paul Nourigat Releases New Single 'Will Not Pretend'

The track was released alongside a music video.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

Paul Nourigat has been a “musical bystander” his whole life. Five years ago, however, he picked up a guitar and five thoughtfully-themed albums later he hasn't looked back. With steely determination and no formal musical training, Paul learned to play ukulele, guitar, sing, write songs, and produce.

Today, Paul is an Americana singer-songwriter with a richly diverse catalog of songs that traverse folk, country, rock, and blues. The Portland, Oregon-based artist's latest album, Smiles That Pass By, stands out in his oeuvre for being his most uplifting and empowering. It features 10 original songs brimming with universally-resonant personal stories and aha-moments, reaching across genres and generations.

New single Will Not Pretend is an elegantly essential ballad with Paul's reflective and warm vocals tastefully accompanied by piano, electric guitar, and cello. The song unpacks how fleeting friendship can be throughout a lifetime.



