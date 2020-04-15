Popcaan Releases 'Numbers Don't Lie' Video

Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan unveils a new video for "Numbers Don't Lie," which is featured on his debut mixtape Vanquish [Unruly/OVO Sound]. The alluring visual portrays Popcaan recounting a young man's climb to success while also showcasing the breathtaking sights Jamaican culture has to offer. Popcaan narrates the journey at every stage from "Growth," "The Hustle" and "The Come Up." Check it out now and be on the lookout for more to come.

Jamaica's Popcaan is an international superstar who has become synonymous with dancehall for the better part of a decade. Having made an impact initially via his association with Vybz Kartel, he went on to become a global sensation and was culturally relevant in the United States by the time he released his debut album, the critically-lauded Where We Come From, which debuted at #2 on Billboard's Reggae Albums chart in 2014. Popcaan has collaborated with many notable artists, including appearances on high-profile tracks like Jamie xx's "I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times)," Drake's "Know Yourself," as well as Gorillaz' track "Saturnz Barz." In 2018, he released his acclaimed sophomore full-length album Forever, which also debuted at #2 on Billboard's Reggae Albums Chart. In 2019, it was announced at Popcaan's popular Unruly Fest that he signed to OVO Sound.

