Pop Powerhouse Alex Sampson Releases New Single 'Used To You'

Buzzing singer, songwriter, and vocal powerhouse Alex Sampson returns with a seismically catchy brand new single entitled “Used To You” out now via Warner Records.

“‘Used To You’ is one of the first songs I wrote when I got back into the studio following America’s Got Talent. It’s one of my all time favorites! The track is super fun to perform live and it’s got such a good energy to it. I hope ‘Used To You’ puts a smile on everyone’s face while they listen,” says Alex Sampson.

The track seamlessly integrates live guitar and head-nodding percussion into a dynamic electronic soundscape. This unpredictable backdrop perfectly complements a knockout performance from Alex, who showcases the breadth of his jaw-dropping range once again. He alternates between vulnerable verses and vital choruses uplifted by a skyscraper-sized high register. He admits, “I’ll never get used to you,” continuing, “It’s always something new when it comes to you.”

Alex recently wrapped a string of North American tour dates, supporting Jamie Miller. Next month, he will join Jamie Miller on his European tour. See full list of dates and purchase tickets here.

Last year, he dropped his highly anticipated sophomore EP, Hopeless Romantic. Alex also appeared on America’s Got Talent where he performed songs such as “If You Were My Girl,” “Pretty Baby,” and “Wallflower.” Watch his live performance of “If You Were My Girl” HERE, “Pretty Baby” HERE and “Wallflower” HERE.

About Alex Sampson: ﻿

Alex Sampson has consistently affirmed himself as a dynamic vocalist and diverse creative. Growing up in a small town in Canada, music offered a window to a bigger world. Upon gaining traction with a series of covers on TikTok, he connected with audiences via his first original single “Stay Here.” On its heels, Alex released “All That We Could Have Been” and “Play Pretend.” All of this led up to his debut EP, Blurry Vision, his appearance as a contestant on season 19 of America’s Got Talent, and his latest ep, Hopeless Romantic. 2025 is set to be a breakout year for the rising pop powerhouse as he gears up to release “Used To You” and even more new music.

