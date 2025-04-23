Pop Folk Trio Raynes Embarking on U.S. Tour in Support of New EP 'Bloom'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week, British-American trio Raynes will begin their first true headline tour in support of their forthcoming EP, Bloom. Available across music platforms on June 20th, the EP triumphantly follows their last project '49.

Due to the band’s irresistible sound and incredible stage presence, Raynes have previously had the honor of opening for acts like Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band, The Young Dubliners, and Yachtley Crew. In addition to headlining their upcoming tour, the boys are gearing up to grace the stages at their first festival on May 24th at BottleRock.

So far, Raynes has released two exhilarating singles from the forthcoming EP entitled “It’s So Quiet Without You” and “Goldfish”. A third taste from the highly anticipated seven song EP, “Your Mouth Is a Garden” will be released on May 16th.

RAYNES SPRING 2025 US TOUR DATES

April 23 | Hey Nonny | Chicago, IL

April 24 | Hobart Art Theatre | Hobart, IN

April 25 | Danenberger Family Vineyards | Springfield, IL

April 26 | The Music Box | Rockford, IL

April 30 | Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill | Grand Rapids, MI

May 3 | CODA | Cleveland, OH

May 7 | Appleton Beer Factory | Appleton, WI

May 8 | Turf Club | Minneapolis, MN

May 13 | Stephens Auditorium | Ames, IA

May 14 | Joe’s Honky Tonk | Kearney, NE

May 15 | HQ Denver | Denver, CO

May 16 | Magic Rat | Fort Collins, CO

May 22 | Kilby Court | Salt Lake City, UT

May 24 | BottleRock Napa | Napa Valley, CA

May 28 | The Station | San Juan Capistrano, CA

May 29 | Last Exit Live | Phoenix, AZ

May 30 | Club Congress | Tucson, AZ

May 31 | Backstage at Revel | Albuquerque, NM

June 3 | Resonant Head | Oklahoma City, OK

June 4 | Ruins | Dallas, TX

June 17 | Ram's Head | Annapolis, MD

June 18 | City Winery | Philadelphia, PA

June 19 | City Winery | New York, NY

June 21 | City Winery | Boston, MA

About RAYNES

Known for their intricate vocal harmonies and unique instrumentation as well as their poetic lyrics, Raynes combine their diverse influences to form a group that draws inspiration from around the globe. Incorporating elements of folk, rock, and chamber pop with Celtic and world music to create a wholly original—and difficult to categorize—sound that has become the British-American trio's own.

Although this is their first headline tour, the demand has been built around their 48M+ streams on Spotify. In addition the band's immense stage presence and star studded force has landed them opening slots for Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band, The Young Dubliners, and Yachtley Crew. "Your Mouth Is a Garden" is the third single from the upcoming EP Bloom.

Photo credit: Rae Curtis

Comments