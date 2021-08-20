Pop Artist Ja'Shayla Releases New Single 'Body Roll'

Does summer feel like it's coming to a close? Fear not. Vivacious pop artist and performer Ja'Shayla gears up to introduce her newest hit "Body Roll" and it's flooded with peak summer vibes. Paired with a vibrant video to get you up off your seat, "Body Roll" delivers a perfectly danceable blend of Pop, R&B, Reggaeton and Hip Hop, connecting with listeners all over the globe. Having graced major stages like Madison Square Garden and the Hammerstein Ballroom, we now witness her undeniable talents behind the camera to a high-energy hit produced by Victorious Universe. The visual, directed by Joshua Ramirez, features six captivating dancers in front of neon lights, recreating an electrifying late night club energy. A fun, sexy song meant to make you move, "Body Roll" offers a little something for everyone, and we're here for it.

"Hands up high then drop it down, Roll it round slowly / Wine it gal, Up and back let me break it down / Prove it to me baby show me now" ~ Body Roll

A self-trained singer-songwriter, Ja'Shayla has performed for over 100M viewers worldwide. Having appeared on notable networks like Univision, Bravo TV, BET and MTV, her seasoned experience shines both on camera and on stage. When she's not performing, Ja'Shayla stays busy penning songs for artists like Beatrix Ramosaj from Dancing with the Stars Albania. Inspired by the incomparable Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, Ja'Shayla has mastered more than a six octave range. Writing since age 7 and recording since 13, Ja'Shayla has also mastered the art of engineering her own recording sessions as well as for other artists. Her incredible range of talents have solidified her as an artist to watch and "Body Roll" introduces a raw fun-loving energy that is sure to attract listeners from all walks of life.

Body Roll - CREDITS

Produced by Victorious Universe

Written & Performed by Ja'Shayla

Produced by Jack Nine Media & Carlos Palacios

Directed & Edited by Joshua Ramirez

Choreographed by Janet Huey

Dancers:

Andrea Tavares

Briana Potter

Mileyka Mateo

Victoria Rose

Xiomary Martinez

DJ: Jalen Guzman

Party Girl: Nicole Mallen

Make up: Gianna Santana

Head Gaffer: Manny Hernandez

Lighting Tech: Jonathan Rivera

Location: Secret ART Studios, St. Cloud, Florida

Watch "Body Roll" on YouTube HERE.