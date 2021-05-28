Poolside Brings in Summertime With New 'High Season' LP

Poolside is kicking the summer season off on a high note with the refreshing new collection HIGH SEASON, an energetic and upbeat new companion volume to their acclaimed 2020 third album, LOW SEASON. The record - which collects new tracks alongside a number of previously released collaborations and remixes - is available today on all DSPs and streaming services.

HIGH SEASON features the latest singles "Losing Control" by German house music producer Satin Jackets, which Stereofox called "mesmerizing," and yesterday's early teaser "High Season (with Buscabulla)." Buscabulla share their excitement about the new release saying, "Poolside is a project we've dug for a long time. The textures, vibes and production have always been immaculate in their music. Ironically we were particularly inspired by some of their remixes, including their classic for Sade's 'When am I Gonna Make a Living.' It's a pretty cool twist of fate to now be able to put our spin a track with the Poolside name."

Poolside's Jeffrey Paradise adds, "I've been a fan of Buscabulla's groovy electro style for a while now and am happy to have their production and vocals all over this track. Like so many collaborations it feels like new territory for Poolside but still sits comfortably under the Daytime Disco umbrella."

HIGH SEASON arrives just as the world begins to slowly make its way out of the global pandemic, kicking off what is sure to be an extraordinary summer with an upbeat, dancefloor-friendly reimagining of last year's more subdued and introspective LOW SEASON. LOW SEASON, released mere weeks before lockdown, proved a critically acclaimed breakthrough for Poolside, with mxdwn hailing it as "pure bliss from start to finish."

The new album - which comes adorned with a cover photo of a joyously crowded beach shot by award-winning Australian photographer Ben Thomas, expertly complementing the sparse seaside captured on the cover of LOW SEASON - sees high energy collaborations with such like-minded luminaries from around the globe as L'Impératrice, DRAMA, Miami Horror & Lazywax, NEIL FRANCES, Panama and more alongside previously released tracks as "Getting There From Here (with Todd Edwards) (Miami Horror & Lazywax Remix)," "Kinda Lovely (Bleu Toucan Remix)," "Sunrise Strategies (Moullinex Remix)," and "Around The Sun (Summer Dance Mix)," as well as two distinctive versions of "I Feel High" featuring DRAMA and L'Impératrice, respectively; the latter track was recently joined by an official music video, streaming now at YouTube HERE.

"Early on in the pandemic I turned to music as a way to cope with the depression that we were all feeling. While I didn't exactly have a plan, I now look back on the body of work that Poolside has created in the last fourteen months and see it as a testament to music's power to rescue us from despair and quite literally change lives. High Season is a document of that time, a collection of collaborations, remixes and more that highlights the bright side of the Daytime Disco sound and celebrates the larger community of artists that Poolside is a part of," says Paradise.

Photo Credit: David Wynn