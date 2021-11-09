Placebo Announce New Album 'Never Let Me Go'

Placebo announce news of their long-awaited 8th studio album. Nine years on from the release of their last outing Loud Like Love, the new album Never Let Me Go is confirmed for release on March 25, 2022 via Rise Records in the U.S. and Canada.

In September, Placebo resurfaced from a long hibernation to release their first single in five years - and first from the new album - "Beautiful James." A joyous and celebratory song, it came quietly loaded with antagonism for the increasingly prominent, ignorant, factions that have come to litter modern conversation. As Brian Molko commented at the time, "If the song serves to irritate the squares and the uptight, so gleefully be it."

As great masters in cataloguing the human condition, Placebo's unique way of examining both its flaws and beauty finds fertile ground in 2021. Crawling out of the pandemic into a landscape of intolerance, division, tech-saturation, and imminent eco-catastrophe, theirs is a voice that has rarely felt more significant to contemporary discourse, and more appropriate to sing these stories to the world.

Within the magnetic slow-burn of new track "Surrounded By Spies," no punches are pulled in confronting the erosion of civil liberties, as Brian Molko's deft lyrical delivery is married to a creeping sense of claustrophobia that fittingly makes the walls feel as though they are closing in from all around.

Listen to the new single here: