Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Piper Street Sound Announces New Music Feat. Subatomic Sound System, Andy Bassford, & General Pecos

Piper Street Sound Announces New Music Feat. Subatomic Sound System, Andy Bassford, & General Pecos

Piper Street Sound - Hulusi is out on digital platforms on October 14, 2022.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

Piper Street Sound returns with a strident march forward in Hulusi. Conceived during the early stages of a pandemic, with the Atlanta-based multi-hyphenate Matthew Mansfield's signature blending of production styles, layers of acoustic, analog, and digital performances at last lock in and unfold in time to an insistent Steppers riddim with a pace and message that gets the blood moving.

In collaboration with California based Dub gorgon Subatomic Sound System, and featuring contributions from luminaries that span a wide network of timeless titans and studio assassins, the end result plays like a flag-planting campaign of the past INTO the future.

The title refers to the instrument used to capture the piece's main theme, an ancient Chinese 3-chambered flute that reads somewhere between melodica and bagpipes, a brash but plaintive melody. Fleshed out and supported by dread performances from Mansfield's urgent bass, Christo Case on synths and keys, Brian Daggett on pounding drums, and horns by Jonathan Lloyd, the production eventually manifested into the righteous machine presented here.

The digital release features Piper Street Sound's A-side cut, a trio of edits from Subatomic Sound System's extended mix of the tune, and an instrumental version with expanded guitar work by frequent collaborator to some of Jamaica's Pantheon of musical greats, Andy Bassford. Those whose ears perk up at the words 'extended mix', be joyous. There's also a 10″ vinyl offering in the works, featuring full-length dubs by both Piper Street and Subatomic (pre-order begins Oct 14).

J-Lloyd's horn section stabs in regal staccato before unfurling banners reminiscent of the Golden Days, over an increasingly digital riddim that surges and pulses with militant energy. Guitars by Bassford sting and slash across the piece's swirl of dub delay and reverbs, accenting the polyrhythmic march of the beat.

They shine fully on a track of their own. A stark vocal testimony from none other than Dancehall legend General Pecos recruits listener-soldiers to the Gideon War, a literal "mental, spiritual, physical war" necessitated by the times. If The End is indeed upon us, Piper Street Sound and his cohort intend to meet it head-on and eyes-forward.

Piper Street Sound - Hulusi is out on digital platforms on October 14, 2022. 10" Vinyl release to follow.

Photo Credit: Ryan Rudolph

TodayTix Extension


From This Author - Michael Major


Universal Pictures' BEAST To Debut on PeacockUniversal Pictures' BEAST To Debut on Peacock
October 4, 2022

The thriller follows recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) and his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries) as they travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. Watch the video trailer for the film now!
Dan Mangan Reveals 'All Roads' From Upcoming LPDan Mangan Reveals 'All Roads' From Upcoming LP
October 4, 2022

Dan Mangan is sharing 'All Roads', a bouncy indie folk track about finding beauty in the ephemerality of life, from his upcoming album, Being Somewhere. Steady acoustic strums and a big drum beat hold the pace as ethereal synths float beneath Mangan's philosophical reflection ‘the thing I thought that was in the way, well it was the way’.
Nicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTVNicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTV
October 4, 2022

During the three-episode series, Nicole will revisit the charming 1904 property that she loved at first sight and saved from impending demolition. Now seven years later, she will complete the project—the most difficult, expensive and complicated of her career—to create a stunning lakeside retreat for her family. 
Magnolia Park Announce Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'Magnolia Park Announce Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'
October 4, 2022

Under the guidance of producer Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War) they combine elements of punk, pop and hip-hop teeming with catchy melodies, massive guitar hooks and cutting-edge production. At times lighthearted, the band is also serious about spreading a message of inclusivity and inspiring kids who look like them.
HLN's REAL LIFE NIGHTMARES Returns for Season Four with New Host Paul HolesHLN's REAL LIFE NIGHTMARES Returns for Season Four with New Host Paul Holes
October 4, 2022

Real Life Nightmare presents heart-wrenching personal mysteries and unexplained deaths that continue to baffle investigators and horrify those left behind. Cases covered this season include the disappearance of flight MH370, the unsolved murder of Catholic priest Father Alfred Kunz, the mysterious kidnapping of Lindsey Baum, and more.