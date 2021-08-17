Pip Blom Share New Single & Video 'You Don't Want This'

Today Amsterdam's Pip Blom have shared new single "You Don't Want This" and its fantastic accompanying video, the latest offering from their forthcoming second album, Welcome Break, which is out on Heavenly Recordings on October 8th, 2021.

Talking about the video, director Sara Elzinga said: "When I first heard You Don't Want This, I recognized the feeling of self-consciousness; knowing that people have a certain way of looking at you, that does not necessarily comply with the image you have of yourself. The concept of a Matryoshka doll then stuck in my head, having these multiple versions of yourself that are hidden at first. The set reminds us of a dollhouse, of someone who is so comfortable in their own scenery, they forget to look at the world outside of the room. Though rather than making a music video about anxiety, I wanted the video to be about self-acceptance. Smiling back at yourself, instead of constantly criticizing which is something people tend to do."

Self-produced, mixed by Caesar Edmunds (PJ Harvey, St Vincent, Queens of the Stone Age) and recorded at Ramsgate's Big Jelly Studios Welcome Break follows their much-loved debut, Boat, which was released in 2019.

Additionally, the band recently announced a UK headline tour in February 2022 and were confirmed as part of the National Lottery's Revive Live Tour which is taking place in September 2021. Full list of tour dates are listed below.

Following an extensive touring schedule, which saw the Dutch 4-piece roam over field, oceans and Glastonbury's John Peel stage following the release of their debut record Boat, Pip Blom immediately began to gather all her soaked-up inspirations taken from the road, cozy down in a room of her parents' house (which she shares with her brother and fellow bandmate Tender Blom) and over three months wrote twenty songs, sixteen of which were to become demos for the band to structure and flesh out once in the studio together.

With plans slightly complicated by the Covid-19 crisis, the band decamped to their favorite Big Jelly Studios in Ramsgate and after 14-days of quarantine set to work recording their second album over three weeks with engineer Al Harle.

The result, Welcome Break (and yes, the title is inspired by the ubiquitous serviced dotted along Britain's motorways), resonates with about as much decisive allure as their previous album Boat, but this time with a bit more contemporary chaos to boot.

Where Boat reckoned as a fresh-faced, yet gloriously fearless game-changer, Welcome Break is the self-assured older sibling who, with an additional year or two behind themselves, isn't afraid to speak out, take lead, and instigate a liberated revolution-come-bliss-out.

Yet another master-class in effortless song-writing and feel-good-chorus', as Pip explains, the secret behind the continuing run of form on Welcome Break is fairly simple: "I just really like catchy songs and I feel like that's something we do well. It's not sugar-coated-happy Pop...they're more like 'Titanic' pop songs..."

REVIVE LIVE TOUR DATES:

9/11/2021 - Sunderland, UK - Independent

9/13/2021 - Barrow-In-Furness, UK - Underground Music Society

9/14/2021 - Preston, UK - The Ferret

9/16/2021 - Stoke, UK - Sugarmill

9/17/2021 - York, UK - Crescent

9/18/2021 - Ipswich, UK - Shakehouse

9/19/2021 - Newport, UK - The Pub

9/20/2021 - Reading, UK - Face Bar

9/23/2021 - Leicester, UK - The Cookie

9/24/2021 - Southampton, UK - The Loft

9/27/2021 - Gloucester, UK - Dick Whittington

9/28/2021 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront Studio

9/29/2021 - Cambridge, UK - Portland Arms

9/30/2021 - Ramsgate, UK - Ramsgate Music Hall

UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

2/7/2022 - Glasgow, UK - St. Lukes

2/8/2022 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny 2

2/9/2022 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy 3

2/11/2022 - Dublin, IE - O2 Academy 2

2/12/2022 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

2/14/2022 - Bristol, UK - Trinity Centre

2/15/2022 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

2/16/2022 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

Photo Credit: Bibian Bingen