Pink Floyd Collective Think: X to Embark on 'The Comfortably Known Tour'

Think: X, the genre-defying musical collective that reimagines the work of Pink Floyd through a darker, heavier lens, has announced their fall U.S. tour run. Presented by Anatomy of Sound, the tour begins in Washington, DC on October 5th. Tickets go on sale at 10am eastern on Friday May 23rd. More information is available here.
At the core of Think: X is Scott Page, renowned saxophonist and guitarist best known for his work with Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto. With a career steeped in groundbreaking live production and multimedia innovation, Page brings both sonic mastery and visionary leadership to the project.
Joining him is Grammy-winning powerhouse vocalist Roberta Freeman, whose career spans collaborations with Pink Floyd (The Wall tour), Guns N’ Roses, and a wide range of legendary acts. Freeman’s soulful, expansive voice lends the music new emotional dimensions, capable of both raw power and delicate nuance.
With a focus on bluesy arrangements, jazz-inflected improvisation, and a deeply collaborative spirit, the group pushes the boundaries of live performance. It’s an invitation to explore the shadowy, soul-stirring corners of Pink Floyd’s legacy—reborn through the voices and visions of some of rock’s most compelling artists.
5 – Washington, DC Jamming Java
6 – Philadelphia, PA City Winery
7 – Boston, MA City Winery
8 – New York, NY Cafe Wha (two sets)
9 – Asbury Park, NJ Wonder Bar
11 – Rochester, NY Montage Music Hall
12 – Detroit, MI The Token Lounge
13 – Pittsburgh, PA City Winery
14 – Cleveland, OH The Music Box
15 – Chicago, IL Martyrs
19 – Asheville, NC Orange Peel
20 – Atlanta, GA City Winery
