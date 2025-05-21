Pink Floyd Collective Think: X to Embark on 'The Comfortably Known Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Think: X, the genre-defying musical collective that reimagines the work of Pink Floyd through a darker, heavier lens, has announced their fall U.S. tour run. Presented by Anatomy of Sound, the tour begins in Washington, DC on October 5th. Tickets go on sale at 10am eastern on Friday May 23rd. More information is available here.

At the core of Think: X is Scott Page, renowned saxophonist and guitarist best known for his work with Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto. With a career steeped in groundbreaking live production and multimedia innovation, Page brings both sonic mastery and visionary leadership to the project.

Joining him is Grammy-winning powerhouse vocalist Roberta Freeman, whose career spans collaborations with Pink Floyd (The Wall tour), Guns N’ Roses, and a wide range of legendary acts. Freeman’s soulful, expansive voice lends the music new emotional dimensions, capable of both raw power and delicate nuance.

The band features a powerhouse lineup of rock heavyweights:

Kenny Olson, original guitarist for Kid Rock, known for his fiery blues-rock style and commanding stage presence, was in the first line up of Experience Hendrix

Norwood Fisher, founding member of Fishbone, brings a deep, genre-bending groove rooted in funk, punk, and jazz traditions.

Stephen Perkins, drummer for Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros, delivers polyrhythmic intensity and a rhythmic storytelling sensibility that drives the band’s dynamic energy.

Will Champlin, Grammy-winning songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, adds rich melodic textures and soaring vocals. Son of Chicago’s Bill Champlin, and known for his work with One Direction, Will blends pop sensibility with a rock foundation.

Derek Day, an explosive young guitarist and vocalist, infuses the group with theatrical flair and modern edge, bridging the gap between classic and contemporary rock. Day’s debut album is out this summer via Label 51/Flatiron Recordings.

With a focus on bluesy arrangements, jazz-inflected improvisation, and a deeply collaborative spirit, the group pushes the boundaries of live performance. It’s an invitation to explore the shadowy, soul-stirring corners of Pink Floyd’s legacy—reborn through the voices and visions of some of rock’s most compelling artists.

THINK:X – THE COMFORTABLY KNOWN TOUR

October:

5 – Washington, DC Jamming Java

6 – Philadelphia, PA City Winery

7 – Boston, MA City Winery

8 – New York, NY Cafe Wha (two sets)

9 – Asbury Park, NJ Wonder Bar

11 – Rochester, NY Montage Music Hall

12 – Detroit, MI The Token Lounge

13 – Pittsburgh, PA City Winery

14 – Cleveland, OH The Music Box

15 – Chicago, IL Martyrs

19 – Asheville, NC Orange Peel

20 – Atlanta, GA City Winery

