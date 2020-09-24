Listen below!

Philadelphia by way of New Jersey psych-rockers Pine Barons share "Little Spain," the third single released from their upcoming album, Mirage On The Meadow, out October 9th on Grind Select. Electric and reflective, the track delivers jumpstarting energy with a powerfully-poignant vocal delivery. Glide premiered the track, describing "Pine Barons turn ears with their fully realized sound, that sounds years beyond only two albums," and received praise from Variance, who called the track, "electric, simply hypnotic."



On the track, frontman Keith Abrams explains, "At the time, I was doing a lot of lyrical experiments like dada, language translations, and rorschach-like picture slideshows. I was skimming through some poetry books to get myself into a lyrical mindset, when after reading Sylvia Plath's "Lady Lazarus" I was then led to Ted Hughes' "To Paint A Water Lily" and so, because the two poets had been married in real life, it led me to the idea of marrying their poems by cutting out each of the words from the pages of the two poems and scattering them on the floor - at first just picking out words without thinking and assembling them at random, then, as it always goes with dada, it starts making complete sense and a subconscious idea begins to crystalize in the chaos."



Mirage on the Meadow is the sophomore release from Philadelphia-based Pine Barons, a record consisting of ten of the band's most honest and emotionally evocative songs. Written by frontman and multi-instrumentalist, Keith Abrams, the album explores themes of feeling like time is running out, longing for love and death's inevitability.

A psychedelic amalgamation of graveyard shifting indie rock, Mirage on the Meadow is full of the dread we all experience living our daily lives while retaining a cautious optimism that propels its rich, colorful sound towards a brighter future.

Listen to "Little Spain" here:

Photo Credit: Georgia Smith

