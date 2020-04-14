Pierce the Veil Share Quarantine Performance Of 'Hold On Till May'

Article Pixel Apr. 14, 2020  

Pierce the Veil have shared the quarantine version of the fan favorite song "Hold On Till May."

Watch the powerful rendition and the band's message of hope during the current COVID-19 pandemic below!

"We wanted to let you guys know that we are with you through this difficult time," the band says. "Thank you to our hospital workers, our essential workers, and to everyone fighting to put an end to this pandemic. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones or have been affected by the virus. We WILL beat this together. Love you guys so much!"

Pierce the Veil Share Quarantine Performance Of 'Hold On Till May'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • ABC Announces Premiere Dates for AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D, CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, & More!
  • RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Wins Week of April 6-10 In 18-49
  • Documentary ONCE IS ENOUGH to Debut on Amazon This Mother's Day
  • CBS Cancels GOD FRIENDED ME After Two Seasons