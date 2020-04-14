Pierce the Veil Share Quarantine Performance Of 'Hold On Till May'

Pierce the Veil have shared the quarantine version of the fan favorite song "Hold On Till May."



Watch the powerful rendition and the band's message of hope during the current COVID-19 pandemic below!



"We wanted to let you guys know that we are with you through this difficult time," the band says. "Thank you to our hospital workers, our essential workers, and to everyone fighting to put an end to this pandemic. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones or have been affected by the virus. We WILL beat this together. Love you guys so much!"





