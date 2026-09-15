Photos: FREAKY DEAKY Festivals to Take Over Austin and New Orleans

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Disco Presents is bringing Halloween weekend programming to two cities this year, staging separate editions of Freaky Deaky in Austin, Texas, and New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 30–31.

































Freaky Deaky: The Revival – Austin, TX | Travis County Expo Center

Freaky Deaky returns to Austin with ILLENIUM, Disco Lines, Boogie T, Crankdat, Mary Droppinz, Liquid Stranger, SLANDER, SIDEPIECE, Odd Mob, WHETHAN, Hannah Laing, Interplanetary Criminal, DJ Heartstring, Flava D and more. This year's 'The Revival' concept transforms the festival into a dystopian laboratory spanning three stages – The Reactor, The Circuit, and The Lab – with evolving visuals, immersive production, large-scale installations, and a fully reanimated Halloween environment that blur the line between science fiction and the dancefloor.

Freaky Deaky NOLA – New Orleans, LA | Mardi Gras World

The inaugural Freaky Deaky NOLA brings Porter Robinson (DJ Set), FISHER, Of The Trees, Chris Lorenzo, Dabin, Devault, Noizu, JKYL & HYDE, Canabliss, Xandra and more to Mardi Gras World.

Also announced is The Crypt, a Second Stage adding headliners CID, Layla Benitez, William Black, Distant Matter, and more. Across two stages, the event will combine large-scale outdoor production, immersive Halloween décor, roaming performers, and local vendors.

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