LAST SEEN Soundtrack Released by Isobel Waller-Bridge

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Platoon has released the soundtrack for the Apple Original series 'Last Seen' to coincide with the series' global premiere on Apple TV. The series' music is brought to life by award-winning composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, known for her scores for film ('Munich: The Edge of War', 'Emma', 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse'), television ('Fleabag', 'Black Mirror', 'Three Women'), ballet, and theatre. Waller-Bridge's work in electronic and contemporary classical music has also been widely celebrated, with her albums winning praise from critics at outlets including The Guardian, The Observer, Clash, KCRW, Wonderland, Pop Matters, and The Line Of Best Fit, who lauded her recent LP Objects as a 'fascinating and wide ranging' blend of 'contemporary classical, baroque and electronic and ambient.'

In 'Last Seen', directed and executive produced by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Christian Schwochow, police detective Ian Ridley's (Patrick Brammall) life fell apart 11 years ago when his young daughter, Maggie, disappeared without a trace. Now working as a police dispatcher, the only thing that has kept him going is his implacable refusal to accept that she might be gone forever. When he receives a distress call from a teenage girl he is certain is Maggie, he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family, whatever the cost.

'When Christian asks me to collaborate with him on something, I say yes before I've really thought about it,' shares Waller-Bridge. 'If he's interested in it, I know there's going to be something special there. His relationship to music is so sophisticated and creative that working with him is a real partnership — it's like being in a band with somebody. Creating the score for 'Last Seen' was at times really challenging because of the story. Always, I start very early on, thinking only of two things: character and environment. Once we had our sound, and our themes then it was the question of what is the voice of the score; what is it saying. I feel 'Last Seen' is about absence, really — the disappearance of a girl, and everyone left circling the space where she should be. I wanted the music to sit in that same uncertainty, never quite resolving. It's really a strange thing, scoring a disappearance. I loved the process of creating this score. I am so proud of it, and to be a part of this remarkable show.'

Isobel Waller-Bridge has scored a multitude of feature films, including 'Munich: The Edge of War', 'Emma', 'I Came By', 'Wicked Little Letters', 'The Lesson', 'Magpie', and the BAFTA and Oscar-winning 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse'. For television, her work includes music for 'Fleabag', 'Black Mirror', 'Three Women', and 'Sweetpea'.

Her commissions include 2024's original work for the American Ballet Theatre for their production of 'Crime and Punishment' for the Philharmonia Orchestra, as well as 'Solitudes', an original work which premiered at the Royal Albert Hall, closing the evening as part of the BBC Radio 3 Ultimate Calm Prom on August 27th, 2026. She has also collaborated with fashion houses Hermès, Alexander McQueen and Simone Rocha, scored installations at Frieze London and Venice Biennale, and partnered with Francesca Hayward, principal ballerina at the Royal Opera House, for her dance film Siren.

Upcoming projects for Waller-Bridge include the film of 'Prima Facie', based on the award-winning stage play of the same name and starring Cynthia Erivo. In addition, her original score for Entress, a new work by acclaimed choreographer Julia Cheng, receives its world premiere with the Scottish Ballet in September. Waller-Bridge will also be scoring the 'Tomb Raider' television series, slated for release in 2027.

Waller-Bridge's album releases include her 2025 album Objects, her 2022 album VIII in collaboration with 12 Ensemble, singles 'Illuminations' and 'September,' and 2015's Music for Strings via Mercury KX/Decca.

Photo Credit: Bob Foster



Photo Credit: Bob Foster

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