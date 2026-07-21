FREAKY DEAKY NOLA to Make Debut at Mardi Gras World with Porter Robinson, FISHER

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FREAKY DEAKY NOLA is set to make its debut as a two-day Halloween weekend festival at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans on October 30 and 31, 2026, with a lineup headlined by Porter Robinson performing a DJ set, FISHER, Of The Trees, Chris Lorenzo, and Dabin, among others. Presented by Disco Presents, Encore Entertainment, The Metropolitan, and Amps Events, the inaugural edition expands the Freaky Deaky brand — already established in Texas — into New Orleans, with Friday night leaning toward melodic electronic sounds and Halloween night shifting to house music. Tickets go on sale July 23 at 10 a.m. CST, with two-day passes and single-day options available.

The inaugural lineup spans today's electronic music landscape across two distinct nights. Friday features Porter Robinson (DJ set), Of The Trees, and Dabin, who will be joined by JKYL & HYDE, Know Good, and Canabliss. Halloween night shifts into house with FISHER and Chris Lorenzo, alongside Devault, Bradeazy, Xandra, and Skilah. More artists are to be announced.

By day, Mardi Gras World is home to the larger-than-life floats that define New Orleans' most famous celebration. By night, FREAKY DEAKY NOLA transforms the iconic venue into an immersive Halloween playground featuring towering production, theatrical staging, roaming performers, interactive experiences, local vendors, and thousands of costumed fans.

The inaugural edition represents a collaboration between Disco Presents, Encore Entertainment, The Metropolitan, and Amps Events — four promoters whose combined experience spans decades of producing live events and Halloween celebrations throughout New Orleans.

For Disco Presents founder James 'Disco' Donnie Estopinal Jr., the launch is also a homecoming. Long before building one of North America's leading independent electronic music promoters, the New Orleans native got his start throwing underground raves in his hometown more than three decades ago.

'New Orleans is home. It's where I threw my first raves over 30 years ago, so this one's personal. Ryan, Rob, Mike and I have all been part of this scene for a long time, and bringing Freaky Deaky here together just feels right. I think people are going to love what we've built.'

— James 'Disco' Donnie Estopinal Jr., Founder, Disco Presents

Two-day passes and single-day passes go on sale July 23 at 10 AM CST. Tickets are available at freakydeakynola.com.

For VIP table inquiries, contact ryan@encoreentertainmentllc.com or mike@themetronola.com.

FREAKY DEAKY NOLA is presented in partnership with Boys of the Boot Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization supporting special needs programs and law enforcement initiatives throughout the community.

FREAKY DEAKY NOLA 2026 LINEUP

Friday, October 30, 2026

PORTER ROBINSON (DJ SET) OF THE TREES DABIN JKYL & HYDE KNOW GOOD CANABLISS More artists TBA

Saturday, October 31, 2026

FISHER CHRIS LORENZO DEVAULT BRADEAZY XANDRA SKILAH More artists TBA

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FOLLOW DISCO PRESENTS

ABOUT DISCO PRESENTS

Disco Presents (DP) is an award-winning and recognized electronic dance music event production leader founded by veteran promoter James 'Disco' Donnie Estopinal. Since the company's inception in 1994, DP has sold over 20 million tickets, producing over 20,000 live events, arena shows, and outdoor festivals in over 100 markets worldwide, including the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Panama. Annually, DP is responsible for organizing and promoting nearly 1,000 club events across the U.S., ranging from Portland, Columbus, Houston, Tampa, New Orleans, Dallas, and St. Louis, to name only a few. DP is also known for producing major festivals such as Lights All Night, Sunset Music Festival, Ember Shores, Paradise Blue, and the 'First Festival Back,' Ubbi Dubbi.

ABOUT FREAKY DEAKY

Freaky Deaky is one of the country's leading Halloween electronic music festivals, produced by Disco Presents. Since launching in Houston in 2018, it has grown into a premier Halloween destination, delivering world-class electronic talent, immersive production, large-scale art installations, costumed performers, and a uniquely spooky atmosphere. In 2023, the festival entered a new chapter by moving to Austin's Travis County Exposition Center, further solidifying its status as a must-attend event for dance music fans across Texas and beyond. Past headliners include Excision, deadmau5, Armin van Buuren, Kaskade, REZZ, Zeds Dead, Above & Beyond, Fisher, Gryffin and many more.

FOLLOW FREAKY DEAKY TX

The New Orleans festival joins FREAKY DEAKY TEXAS as the second major market entry for the Halloween electronic music brand, with organizers citing the city's deep Halloween culture and the Mardi Gras World venue — known for housing the large-scale floats used in the city's annual parade celebrations — as central to the event's concept.

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