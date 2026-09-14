Photos: FREAKY DEAKY NOLA Adds 15 Artists to The Crypt Stage

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The inaugural Freaky Deaky NOLA is getting even bigger. Disco Presents, Encore Entertainment, The Metropolitan, and Amps Events have announced the lineup for The Crypt, the festival's Second Stage, adding 15 new artists to the Halloween weekend experience taking over Mardi Gras World October 30–31, 2026.





















































Bringing a darker and deeper sonic dimension to Freaky Deaky NOLA, The Crypt will serve as an intimate counterpoint to the festival's main stage programming, with a lineup spanning house, techno, bass, and underground.

Friday's lineup at The Crypt is led by CID, the GRAMMY-nominated, NYC-based house DJ and producer whose high-energy sets and club-ready productions have made him a fixture across dance music's biggest stages. He is joined by Layla Benitez, bringing a deeper, more cinematic edge to Friday night's programming. Rounding out Friday's lineup are Stryfe, Romancing the Stoned, Xsomnia, Merger, Da$on, and AVea De Lune.

The Crypt's Saturday lineup is anchored by William Black, one of melodic bass music's most recognizable names. The addition comes following his early summer release of The Shadow Realm Remixes LP, continuing a new chapter for the producer as he expands his Signature Sound alongside industry collaborators. Joining him is Distant Matter, the Toronto-based electronic artist behind his recent new album Vivid Nostalgia, and DJ Taf, GMUR, Viet-Tec, and Krado.

The newly announced artists join an already stacked inaugural lineup led by Porter Robinson (DJ Set), FISHER, Of The Trees, Chris Lorenzo, Dabin, JKYL & HYDE, Know Good, Canabliss, Devault, Bradeazy, Xandra, and Skilah, creating a two-day bill that moves fluidly across melodic electronic, bass, house, and techno.

With the addition of The Crypt, Freaky Deaky NOLA continues to build an experience that goes beyond a traditional concert lineup. Across two stages, fans will move through an immersive Halloween environment designed specifically for New Orleans, where towering production, theatrical staging, roaming performers, interactive experiences, and elaborate décor meet the city's unmistakable Halloween energy.

Set inside Mardi Gras World, the venue that houses the larger-than-life floats synonymous with New Orleans' Mardi Gras celebrations, Freaky Deaky NOLA transforms the iconic space into a Halloween playground. The result is a distinctly New Orleans take on the Freaky Deaky experience that combines the festival's nationally recognized production with the Crescent City's culture of costumes, music, mystery, and late-night revelry.

The inaugural edition represents a landmark collaboration between Disco Presents, Encore Entertainment, The Metropolitan and Amps Events—four promoters whose combined experience spans decades of producing live events and Halloween celebrations throughout New Orleans. Together, they're combining nationally recognized festival expertise with deep local roots to create a new marquee Halloween destination for electronic music fans.

For Disco Presents founder James 'Disco Donnie' Estopinal Jr., the launch is also a homecoming. Long before building one of North America's leading independent electronic music promoters, the New Orleans native got his start throwing underground raves in his hometown more than three decades ago.

'New Orleans is home. It's where I threw my first raves over 30 years ago, so this one's personal. Ryan, Rob, Mike and I have all been part of this scene for a long time, and bringing Freaky Deaky here together just feels right. I think people are going to love what we've built.' — James 'Disco' Donnie Estopinal Jr., Founder, Disco Presents

Two-day passes and single day passes are now on sale. Fans are encouraged to purchase early, as prices will increase closer to the festival at freakydeakynola.com.

Freaky Deaky NOLA is presented in partnership with Boys of the Boot Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization supporting special needs programs and law enforcement initiatives throughout the community.

Friday, October 30, 2026

PORTER ROBINSON (DJ SET)

OF THE TREES

DABIN

JKYL & HYDE

KNOW GOOD

CANABLISS

CID

LAYLA BENITEZ

STRYFE

ROMANCING THE STONED

XSOMNIA

MERGER

DA$ON

AVEA DE LUNE

Saturday, October 31, 2026

FISHER

CHRIS LORENZO

DEVAULT

BRADEAZY

XANDRA

SKILAH

William Black

DISTANT MATTER

DJ TAF

GMUR

VIET-TEC

KRADO

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