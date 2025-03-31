Photos: Doechii, Laverne Cox, Meghan Trainor, & More Attend Billboard Women in Music 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, Billboard hosted the Women in Music event celebrating the powerhouse artists, executives, and visionaries who are shaping the music industry today. Hosted by Laverne Cox, the star-studded evening featured electric performances and inspiring speeches from some of the top women shaping the music industry today. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

Doechii was honored as the 2025 Woman of the Year, presented to her by DJ Miss Milan and Jayda Love. In a powerful speech, she said, “In 2025, lack of inclusion and sexism are, unfortunately, still an issue in this industry. Which is why I'm grateful that we have Billboard Women in Music…And while I may be the one front and center who’s rapping, singing, and performing, I’m not doing this alone. There are brilliant, savvy women on my personal and label teams standing alongside me.”

Meghan Trainor accepted the Hitmaker Award presented by Madison Beer, who lauded her for not just being a hitmaker, but also a “powerhouse songwriter, penning songs for some of the biggest names in music.” In her acceptance speech, she talked about the therapeutic power of music and songwriting and confided that she writes songs to combat insecurity.

Tanner Adell presented “Emo Cowgirl” Megan Moroney with the Rulebreaker Award presented by Crown Royal ahead of an unforgettable performance of "Am I Okay."

GloRilla accepted the Powerhouse Award from Mickey Guyton, who celebrated her dynamic voice, authenticity and “unique ability to combine femininity, toughness and optimism.”

Gracie Abrams delivered an emotional performance of her viral hit "I Love You, I’m Sorry" before receiving the Songwriter of the Year Award presented by Victoria Monét who called her both a prolific songwriter and talented performer. In her acceptance speech, Gracie said, “Songwriting is wild. It’s sometimes wildly embarrassing…It is our most private diary entries and our loudest clarion calls. It is our hiding place and, sometimes, our very salvation. I have been lucky to learn from and write with some of the most wonderful and talented people - The incomparable Ms Taylor Swift! I will never stop pinching myself and I will never stop thanking her for the gift of her pen which very much raised me.”

Tyla, winner of the Impact Award presented by Bose, accepted her award from Becky G, who praised her for “bringing South African culture to the world. Tyla set the stage ablaze with a jaw-dropping performance of "Push to Start." Following her performance, she accepted the award and teased new music to come. In her acceptance speech she said, “You never know how something you say or do—a lyric, a performance—might ignite in someone else, and what they, in turn, will pass forward to another person. So I feel very lucky—for my fans, my Tygers, who have given me such an exciting life, allowing me to share and grow into all the different versions of myself as an artist and as a woman.”

Summer Walker, who counts Erykah Badu as her mentor, safe space and even her doula when giving birth - presented the Icon Award to the music legend.

Muni Long delivered a stunning live performance of "Superpowers" before receiving the Rising Star Award presented by Honda Stage from Julia Michaels.

Tina Knowles received the Mother of the Year Award from Billboard Editor-in-Chief Hannah Karp, and remarked about the challenges and blessings of being a mother and thanked her daughters who allowed her to guide them and give “creative input.”

JENNIE, recipient of the Global Force Award presented to her by Kali Uchis, was celebrated for her global impact on music and culture.

Ángela Aguilar captivated the audience with an electrifying performance of "Cielito Lindo" before accepting the Breakthrough Award from Lauren Jauregui.

Superstar K-pop girl group aespa received the Group of the Year Award presented by Suki Waterhouse, and later brought the house down with a high-energy performance of "Whiplash."

Zara Larsson presented the Global Women of the Year Awards to ANNA (Italian rapper) and Charlotte Cardin (Canadian singer/songwriter), highlighting international excellence in music.

Additional attendees included Ari Lennox, Ashe, Ava Max, Bella Poarch, Heidi Montag, JoJo Siwa, Kandi Burruss, Keyshia Cole, Loren Gray, Madison Bailey, Queen Naija, Sophia Culpo, Tinashe, Victoria Justice and more.

The show was streamed live via VIZIO WatchFree+ on VIZIO TVs and in the VIZIO mobile app. Viewers who missed the live show can watch the event by opening the WatchFree+ on demand app on their TV or for those who don’t have a VIZIO TV, anyone can download the free VIZIO mobile app to their mobile device, click on the WatchFree+ button in the bottom row menu, and tune into the Billboard Women in Music 2025 channel 1400. The channel and on demand collection gives viewers an inside look at the inspiring women artists shaping the music industry, featuring in-depth interviews, in-studio sessions with artists, episodic series, and more.

Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award has become one of the music industry’s highest honors. Previous artists named Woman of the Year include SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift.

