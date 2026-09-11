Photos: David Guetta & Hypaton Release YOU AND I, ME AND YOU

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David Guetta and viral dance phenomenon Hypaton have joined forces once again for their new single 'You And I, Me And You,' out Friday 11th September via Atlantic/Warner Records.













The track has been met with an extraordinary response throughout the summer, with David testing it across his headline shows and festival sets to huge reactions from crowds around the world. That reception has ultimately driven the decision to release the track now, arriving as the perfect end-of-summer anthem.

Built around soaring vocals, euphoric drops and an instantly unforgettable refrain: 'Me and you, together whatever we do,' the track brings together Guetta's unrivalled instinct for huge, emotional dance records with Hypaton's signature ability to fuse nostalgic sounds with futuristic house grooves.

The release continues a creative partnership that has already delivered a string of major records. Hypaton has become one of electronic music's most talked-about new-generation producers through his reworks of '90s dance classics, transforming familiar vocal hooks into contemporary, festival-ready productions. Hypaton's breakthrough came in 2022, when his future rave reworks began taking off across Instagram, culminating in his rework of La Bouche's 'Be My Lover' generating one million views in less than 24 hours. The track caught the attention of David Guetta himself, leading to an official collaboration that has since grown into a prolific creative partnership. 'Be My Lover' has now surpassed 350 million streams.

That momentum has continued throughout 2026. Their recent collaboration with Bonnie Tyler has already amassed over 70 million streams, while their remix of RAYE's 'Where Is My Husband?' has surpassed 50 million streams, further demonstrating the enduring appetite for their distinctive blend of classic vocal moments and contemporary electronic production.

Hypaton's wider rise has been equally remarkable, and his ability to transform instantly recognisable dance music nostalgia into something fresh has become a defining part of his sound. On 'You And I, Me And You,' that sensibility meets Guetta's stadium-sized production instincts. Soaring vocal lines build into euphoric drops, with the track's simple, celebratory message designed to land just as powerfully on a festival main stage as it does in a late-night club.

For David Guetta, the release arrives during another landmark year in a career that continues to operate at an extraordinary global scale. With over 80 million monthly Spotify listeners, 50 billion streams, 40 million albums sold worldwide, 15 GRAMMY nominations and two wins, Guetta remains one of the most influential and widely recognised artists in electronic music. He was once again voted the world's No. 1 DJ in the DJ Mag Top 100, marking his fifth time taking the coveted position, while his accolades also include six MTV Europe Music Awards for Best Electronic Artist, a BRIT Award for Producer of the Year and Dance Act of the Year at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The release also arrives as Guetta continues one of his biggest live years to date. His 2026 summer saw him return to Ibiza for two residencies at UNVRS and Ushuaïa Ibiza, alongside his global Monolith tour. Highlights include a landmark three-night run at Paris' Stade de France in June, selling more than 240,000 tickets, as well as a performance on Coachella's new Quasar stage in April.

With 'You And I, Me And You,' two generations of dance music instinct meet once again, connecting the nostalgia of classic club music with the scale, energy and emotional release of the modern dancefloor.

About David Guetta

David Guetta has over 80 million monthly listeners, 50 billion streams, 40 million albums sold worldwide, 15 Grammy nominations and 2 Grammy Awards plus 110m followers across his social channels. He has won the accolade for best electronic artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards six times, four LOS40 Music Awards, the 'Dance Act of the Year' at iHeartRadio Music Awards again in 2026, 'DJ of the Year' at the NRJ Music Awards, #1 producer by 1001Tracklists and 'Producer of the Year' at the BRITs. 2025 also saw Guetta win his 3rd iHeartRadio Music Award for Dance Artist of the Year and this year was once again voted the world's best DJ in the DJ Mag 'Top 100' for the fifth time.

Guetta is the #1 streamed DJ on Spotify and steadily in the Top 10, with a peak at #4 of the most listened to artists in the world on the platform. Guetta has collaborated with the world's biggest stars including Sia, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, Nicki Minaj, OneRepublic, Teddy Swims, Kid Cudi, J Balvin, Raye, among many others. Such work has resulted in numerous hit singles both in the dance/electronic space as well as in the pop world, with 12 tracks achieving over 1 billion streams including 'Hey Mama' (3.5 billion), 'I'm Good (Blue)' (4.2 billion) that hit #1 at the US Top 40 & US Dance Radio charts and 'Titanium' (3.3 billion), 'Memories' and 'Sexy Bitch' with 2 billion. Seven of Guetta's singles have also reached the #1 spot on the UK singles chart. Guetta's 'Beautiful People' saw him team back up with Sia, achieving over 200 million streams. His latest hit, 'Gone Gone Gone' with Teddy Swims, Tones And I, has reached over 200 million streams.

Guetta has also gone from strength to strength with his underground-focused Future Rave project alongside Morten, and he is additionally working on new music for his underground alias Jack Back, and has released numerous releases alongside Hypaton.

Guetta's live schedule has included two summer residencies in Ibiza, at UNVRS and Ushuaïa Ibiza, home to his F*** Me, I'm Famous! Party, along with his Monolith tour, which included a three-night run at Stade de France in June 2026 selling over 240,000 tickets, and a performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2026 on the new Quasar stage.

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