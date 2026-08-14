James Blunt Releases New Single TASTES LIKE SUMMER

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James Blunt has released TASTES LIKE SUMMER, a new single recorded with his live band and issued through his longtime label, Atlantic Records. The song was produced by Red Triangle, the duo of Richard Parkhouse and George Tizzard, and written by Blunt alongside the production pair. It was recorded in the UK at Pig Music Studios in Banbury and at the Beach in Dorset.

TASTES LIKE SUMMER is produced by Red Triangle (Richard Parkhouse and George Tizzard) who have worked with Bastille, Sabrina Carpenter, Yungblud and David Guetta.

James says: ''Taste Like Summer' binds the joy of summer to the joy of being attracted to someone.'

TASTES LIKE SUMMER marks Blunt's first new music since his 2023 album WHO WE USED TO BE. Speaking about the release, Blunt said the song binds the joy of summer to the joy of being attracted to someone. The single follows a period that included the 20th anniversary of his debut album BACK TO BEDLAM and a sold-out UK arena tour.

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