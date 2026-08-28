DaBaby's "POP DAT THANG" Certified Platinum With 40 New RIAA Awards

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DaBaby's summer smash 'POP DAT THANG' has been officially certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The milestone caps a breakout run for the BE MORE GRATEFUL standout, which has become one of the year's biggest rap records while adding another Platinum hit to DaBaby's catalog.

Released at the top of the year, 'POP DAT THANG' quickly grew from an undeniable club record into a nationwide hit. The single spent multiple weeks at No. 1 on Urban Radio, reached the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100, and climbed to No. 2 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs and Rap Airplay charts. Its momentum also produced a star-powered remix featuring GloRilla, Yung Miami and YKNIECE, followed by another rework with global hitmaker David Guetta, who first premiered his version during his Coachella set.

The Platinum certification for 'POP DAT THANG' arrives as DaBaby celebrates a massive new wave of 40 RIAA certifications spanning his albums and singles, further underscoring the longevity of a catalog that continues to reach new milestones alongside his latest success.

On the album side, DaBaby's chart-topping 2020 project BLAME IT ON BABY has been upgraded from Platinum to 3x Platinum, while his 2019 album KIRK rises from Platinum to 2x Platinum. His earlier project Blank Blank has also earned its first Gold certification.

Several of DaBaby's biggest singles reach new multi-platinum heights. His Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash 'ROCKSTAR' featuring Roddy Ricch is now 9x Platinum, while 'Suge' and 'BOP' are each 7x Platinum. 'VIBEZ' and 'TOES' rise to 3x Platinum, while 'Baby Sitter,' 'Goin Baby,' 'PRACTICE' and 'Masterpiece' are now 2x Platinum.

Alongside 'POP DAT THANG,' a new group of records has reached Platinum status, including 'SHAKE SUMN,' 'Ball If I Want To,' 'FIND MY WAY,' 'NASTY,' 'Red Light Green Light,' 'Lonely,' 'Walker Texas Ranger,' '21,' 'Bestie,' 'POP STAR,' 'BLIND' and 'Next Song.'

DaBaby's certification haul also includes new Gold singles 'RAW s,' 'PHAT,' 'TAKING IT OUT,' 'ROOF,' 'XXL,' 'iPHONE,' 'PROLLY HEARD,' 'GOSPEL,' 'NO DRIBBLE,' 'CARPET BURN,' 'LIGHTSKIN SH!T,' 'PEEP HOLE,' 'Neighborhood Superstar,' 'Today (Intro)' and 'BLAME IT ON BABY.'

The latest accolades arrive as DaBaby continues taking his high-energy live show to audiences across North America. Following this year's BE MORE GRATEFUL Tour and his hometown Be More Grateful Festival, DaBaby has kept a packed summer schedule with appearances at HOT 97 Summer Jam, the North Dakota State Fair, Bigger Than Life Fest and Musikfest, extending the momentum of his latest era directly to fans.

The new certifications add another chapter to the success of BE MORE GRATEFUL, DaBaby's latest studio album. The 23-track project debuted at No. 6 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums, No. 9 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 25 on the Billboard 200, balancing his signature high-energy records with more personal moments centered on family, perspective and gratitude.

With 'POP DAT THANG' now officially Platinum and 40 certifications recognizing projects and songs from throughout his career, DaBaby enters the next stretch of 2026 with his newest hit continuing to grow while the catalog behind him reaches new heights.

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