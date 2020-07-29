Phoebe Bridgers Shares New Video For 'I Know The End'

Bridgers Released Her Second Album, Punisher, Last Month

Last month, Phoebe Bridgers released her second solo album, Punisher, to international acclaim. A deluge of rave reviews was followed by her first #1 on a Billboard Chart - "Emerging Artists" - and two #1 Radio Chart Placements - on FMBQ's Non-Comm and College Radio Charts - plus a debut in the Top Ten UK Album Chart at #6.

Today, she unveils the third video from Punisher, a creepy and dramatic companion to the album's rousing closer "I Know The End". Directed by Alissa Torvinen, the video includes a finalé shot at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Described by Rolling Stone as a "sound-collage crescendo... with a disorienting jolt of choking pop dystopia, as Bridgers zooms out on a fractured American heartland of slaughterhouses, outlet malls and slot machines that pass by endlessly.", "I Know The End" has been singled out by fans and critics alike as one of Bridgers' most potent songs to date.

Watch the video below!

The video release follows Bridgers' previous videos "Garden Song" and "Kyoto."

Bridgers was also announced as part of the line up for Newport Folk Festival's Folk On Revival Weekend. She's featured in the ticketed event as part of the Mavis Staples Birthday Celebration, recorded in LA at The Theater at the Ace Hotel in May 2019. Tickets for the virtual event - taking place July 31st - August 2nd - are available from https://newportfolk.org/revival. Proceeds go to support the work of Newport Festivals Foundation for artists and music education.

One of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year so far Punisher follows Bridgers' debut, Stranger in The Alps (2017), the boygenius EP with Julien Baker & Lucy Dacus (2018), and Better Oblivion Community Center, a collaboration with Conor Oberst (2019).

Photo credit: Frank Ockenfels

View More Music Stories Related Articles