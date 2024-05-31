Peter Bibby Releases New Album 'Drama King'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australian working-class wordsmith, Peter Bibby releases his fourth album Drama King on Spinning Top Records.

Produced by Dan Luscombe with his reputation for pushing artistic boundaries and taming even the wildest of Australian acts, Drama King offers listeners an unfiltered glimpse into Bibby's world – from the chaotic late-night scenes of local pubs to the introspective moments of personal reflection. The album's opener, “The Arsehole,” sets the tone with its candid lyrics and wobbly, riff-driven sound, while more introspective tracks like “Feels” and “Fun Guy” showcase Peter's evolution as both a songwriter and a storyteller.

Drama King isn’t just about Bibby’s personal journey – it’s also a reflection of his musical roots. His introduction to live music, the scrimmage of Perth's surreptitious punk scene, Bibby brings a gritty authenticity to his music that’s impossible to ignore. It’s this authenticity that has earned him praise as a working-class hero and fiercely independent artist.

Along with the release of the album, Bibby shares the music video for the song "Bin Boy" directed by Robin Bottrell. An entertainingly bizarre perspective-driven track inspired by the rarely considered connection between man and bin. A song themed around an anthropomorphic bin, "Bin Boy" gives empathy for the one-sided relationship that people have with their waste managing to be both humorous and rather touching.

Speaking on the track Bibby says: "Could this be the world’s first song written from the perspective of a wheelie bin? I think it might be. The song marks a clear connection between man and bin, how we are not so different after all." He continues "I went full guitar hero on the solo and was very pleased when Carla’s backing vocals lifted the song onto a whole other level. I don’t think it was that easy for her to harmonize with my derelict vocal style, but she nailed it."

Drama King was produced by first-time collaborator Dan Luscombe, whose work with fellow Aussie breakouts The Drones and Amyl and the Sniffers convinced Bibby he’d be in safe hands. Bibby later traveled to Los Angeles to mix the album with White Denim’s Josh Block, a frequent collaborator with Leon Bridges.

And while the material on Drama King may have come together without major incident, its lyrics reflect Bibby’s evolution from hard-partying prankster to a more enlightened, responsible human who now knows when enough is really enough.

An artist who has been celebrated as inherently working-class and wholeheartedly independent, Bibby comes by this caution honestly, having cut his teeth in the rough-and-tumble underground rock scene centered around Perth’s Hyde Park Hotel. “I’d pay five bucks to go see punk bands every weekend, and that really fired me up,” he says. “I'd already been making music, but that made me want to perform, and that's where I met people who I did my first recordings with.”

Bibby’s affable personality has gotten him plenty of mileage as a live act. He’s toured the U.S. with Pond and performed at the infamous open mic night at Pappy and Harriet’s in the California desert. He’s also taken the stage at international festivals such as Laneway, Falls, All Points East, South by Southwest and South Africa’s Rocking the Daisies while notching his fair share of rowdy headlining shows.

Photo Credit: Natalie Hewitt

