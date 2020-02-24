Pet Shop Boys and New Order Confirm Co-Headlining 'The Unity Tour'
Pet Shop Boys and New Order today confirm a co-headlining tour of North America. The two British electronic bands have announced that The Unity Tour kicks off September 5 in Toronto and sees stops in select cities including Madison Square Garden in New York, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and more. Both bands will play a full set with the headliner alternating each night. Full list of dates below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 28th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.
PET SHOP BOYS / NEW ORDER
|
Budweiser Stage
|
Toronto, ON
|
Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
|
Boston, MA
|
September 11
|
TD Pavilion at the Mann
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
September 12
|
Madison Square Garden
|
New York, NY
|
September 15
|
Merriweather Post Pavilion
|
Columbia, MD
|
September 18
|
Huntington Bank Pavilion
|
Chicago, IL
|
September 20
|
The Armory
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
September 24
|
Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
|
Vancouver, BC
|
September 26
|
Gorge Amphitheatre
|
George, WA
|
September 30
|
Chase Center
|
San Francisco, CA
|
October 2
|
Hollywood Bowl
|
Los Angeles, CA