Pet Shop Boys and New Order Confirm Co-Headlining 'The Unity Tour'

Pet Shop Boys and New Order today confirm a co-headlining tour of North America. The two British electronic bands have announced that The Unity Tour kicks off September 5 in Toronto and sees stops in select cities including Madison Square Garden in New York, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and more. Both bands will play a full set with the headliner alternating each night. Full list of dates below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 28th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

PET SHOP BOYS / NEW ORDER

September 5 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON September 9 Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion Boston, MA September 11 TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA September 12 Madison Square Garden New York, NY September 15 Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD September 18 Huntington Bank Pavilion Chicago, IL September 20 The Armory Minneapolis, MN September 24 Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC September 26 Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA September 30 Chase Center San Francisco, CA October 2 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA





