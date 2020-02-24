Pet Shop Boys and New Order Confirm Co-Headlining 'The Unity Tour'

Article Pixel Feb. 24, 2020  
Pet Shop Boys and New Order Confirm Co-Headlining 'The Unity Tour'

Pet Shop Boys and New Order today confirm a co-headlining tour of North America. The two British electronic bands have announced that The Unity Tour kicks off September 5 in Toronto and sees stops in select cities including Madison Square Garden in New York, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and more. Both bands will play a full set with the headliner alternating each night. Full list of dates below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 28th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

PET SHOP BOYS / NEW ORDER

September 5

Budweiser Stage

Toronto, ON

September 9

Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Boston, MA

September 11

TD Pavilion at the Mann

Philadelphia, PA

September 12

Madison Square Garden

New York, NY

September 15

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Columbia, MD

September 18

Huntington Bank Pavilion

Chicago, IL

September 20

The Armory

Minneapolis, MN

September 24

Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Vancouver, BC

September 26

Gorge Amphitheatre

George, WA

September 30

Chase Center

San Francisco, CA

October 2

Hollywood Bowl

Los Angeles, CA



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • RATINGS: ABC's FOR LIFE Retains 100% of Its Week-Earlier Debut in Adults 18-49
  • RATINGS: ABC Wins Monday Night in Viewers and Adults 18-49 With Its Most-Watched Monday Since November
  • Nickelodeon and Time Unveil Partnership for First-Ever 'Kid of the Year' Honor
  • Nickelodeon Renews RYAN'S MYSTERY PLAYDATE for a Third Season