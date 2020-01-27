Pet Shop Boys 'Hotspot' LP Out Now

Pet Shop Boys' new album Hotspot is out today via x2 Records/Kobalt; purchase/stream HERE and watch/share the official video for "Monkey business" below.

Their 14th studio album, Hotspot is also available to purchase on cassette and 2-disc deluxe CD, the latter of which includes an instrumental version of the full record on the second disc; order HERE.

"We've written much of our music over the last ten years in Berlin and it was an exciting experience to work on this album in the legendary Hansa studios there and add a new dimension to our sound," Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe say of the album.

Hotspot was primarily written and recorded in Berlin and Los Angeles. The album is produced and mixed by Stuart Price, marking the third Pet Shop Boys album he has produced following Super (2016) and Electric (2013).

Watch the video for "Monkey business" below.

PET SHOP BOYS TOUR

May 1

Mercedes Benz Arena

Berlin

May 2

König-Pilsener

Oberhausen

May 5

Forest National Arena

Brussels

May 6

AFAS Live

Amsterdam

May 8

Leipzig Arena

Leipzig

May 10

Porsche Arena

Stuttgart

May 12

Gasometer

Vienna

May 19

Olympiahalle

Munich

May 20

Jahrhunderthalle

Frankfurt

May 22

Barclaycard Arena

Hamburg

May 24

Torwar Arena

Warsaw

May 28

The O2

London

May 29

Manchester Arena

Manchester

May 30

Resorts World Arena

Birmingham

June 2

BIC Arena

Bournemouth

June 3

Motorpoint Arena

Cardiff

June 5

Utilita Arena

Newcastle

June 6

SSE Hydro

Glasgow

June 17

Ericsson Globe

Stockholm

June 19

OverOslo

Oslo=

Photo Credit: Phil Fisk




