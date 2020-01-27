Pet Shop Boys 'Hotspot' LP Out Now

Pet Shop Boys' new album Hotspot is out today via x2 Records/Kobalt; purchase/stream HERE and watch/share the official video for "Monkey business" below.

Their 14th studio album, Hotspot is also available to purchase on cassette and 2-disc deluxe CD, the latter of which includes an instrumental version of the full record on the second disc; order HERE.

"We've written much of our music over the last ten years in Berlin and it was an exciting experience to work on this album in the legendary Hansa studios there and add a new dimension to our sound," Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe say of the album.

Hotspot was primarily written and recorded in Berlin and Los Angeles. The album is produced and mixed by Stuart Price, marking the third Pet Shop Boys album he has produced following Super (2016) and Electric (2013).

Watch the video for "Monkey business" below.

PET SHOP BOYS TOUR

May 1 Mercedes Benz Arena Berlin May 2 König-Pilsener Oberhausen May 5 Forest National Arena Brussels May 6 AFAS Live Amsterdam May 8 Leipzig Arena Leipzig May 10 Porsche Arena Stuttgart May 12 Gasometer Vienna May 19 Olympiahalle Munich May 20 Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt May 22 Barclaycard Arena Hamburg May 24 Torwar Arena Warsaw May 28 The O2 London May 29 Manchester Arena Manchester May 30 Resorts World Arena Birmingham June 2 BIC Arena Bournemouth June 3 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff June 5 Utilita Arena Newcastle June 6 SSE Hydro Glasgow June 17 Ericsson Globe Stockholm June 19 OverOslo Oslo=

Photo Credit: Phil Fisk





