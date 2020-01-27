Pet Shop Boys 'Hotspot' LP Out Now
Pet Shop Boys' new album Hotspot is out today via x2 Records/Kobalt; purchase/stream HERE and watch/share the official video for "Monkey business" below.
Their 14th studio album, Hotspot is also available to purchase on cassette and 2-disc deluxe CD, the latter of which includes an instrumental version of the full record on the second disc; order HERE.
"We've written much of our music over the last ten years in Berlin and it was an exciting experience to work on this album in the legendary Hansa studios there and add a new dimension to our sound," Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe say of the album.
Hotspot was primarily written and recorded in Berlin and Los Angeles. The album is produced and mixed by Stuart Price, marking the third Pet Shop Boys album he has produced following Super (2016) and Electric (2013).
Watch the video for "Monkey business" below.
PET SHOP BOYS TOUR
May 1
Mercedes Benz Arena
Berlin
May 2
König-Pilsener
Oberhausen
May 5
Forest National Arena
Brussels
May 6
AFAS Live
Amsterdam
May 8
Leipzig Arena
Leipzig
May 10
Porsche Arena
Stuttgart
May 12
Gasometer
Vienna
May 19
Olympiahalle
Munich
May 20
Jahrhunderthalle
Frankfurt
May 22
Barclaycard Arena
Hamburg
May 24
Torwar Arena
Warsaw
May 28
The O2
London
May 29
Manchester Arena
Manchester
May 30
Resorts World Arena
Birmingham
June 2
BIC Arena
Bournemouth
June 3
Motorpoint Arena
Cardiff
June 5
Utilita Arena
Newcastle
June 6
SSE Hydro
Glasgow
June 17
Ericsson Globe
Stockholm
June 19
OverOslo
Oslo=
Photo Credit: Phil Fisk