Penny And Sparrow Release New Album FINCH

Today, the critically-acclaimed duo Penny and Sparrow released their new album Finch via Thirty Tigers. The album is now available for purchase and streaming at all major retailers. NPR Music included the album on their All Songs Considered New Music Friday podcast, naming it one of their Top 6 Albums For August 2.

No Depression said, "If you're new to Penny & Sparrow, imagine some amalgam of Bon Iver's first record with shades of Iron & Wine, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, and/or James Vincent McMorrow. Stir in some spiritually searching lyrics, impeccable harmonies, imaginative melodic turns, and a slight R&B influence."

Recently, the band released "Stockholm," which Rolling Stone named one of the 10 Best Country and Americana Songs To Hear Now.

NPR's World Cafe premiered the album's single "Don't Wanna Be Without Ya" and called Finch, "...a collection of new songs that showcase the duo's celestial harmonies, songs with stories that unfold like wild, vivid dreams."

Paste said, "If Bon Iver had grown up around Waffle Houses and the kind of humidity so ruthless it makes oxygen feel tangible, he might have written 'Eloise.' But he didn't, so Penny and Sparrow filled the position for him."

Penny and Sparrow's album release headline tour kicks off on September 6 in Opelika, AL. Find a full list of tour dates below and on their website.

Tracklist:

1) Long Gone

2) Eloise Preamble

3) Eloise

4) Don't Wanna Be Without Ya

5) Cult Classically

6) Bishop

7) Recuerda

8) Hannah

9) Stockholm

10) It's Hysterical

11) Gumshoe

Tour Dates:

9/6: Opelika, AL - John Emerald Distilling

9/7: Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

9/8: Chattanooga, TN - Moon River Festival

9/12: Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest

9/14: Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

9/15: Raleigh, NC - Cat's Cradle

9/17: Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Arts Center

9/18: Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

9/20: Washington, DC - Union Station

9/21: Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

9/22: Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

9/24: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

9/25: Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

9/27: Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

9/28: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music

9/29: Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

10/1: St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

10/2: Louisville, KY - Headliners

10/4: Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

10/5: Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

10/6: Birmingham, AL - The Saturn

10/17: Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

10/18: Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater

10/19: Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

11/5: Phoenix, AZ - Modern Instrument Museum

11/6: San Diego, CA - Belly Up

11/8 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

11/10 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

11/12 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

11/13 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater

11/15: Salt Lake City, UT - State Room

11/16: Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

11/17: Fort Collins, CO - Armory

11/20: Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

11/21 Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater





