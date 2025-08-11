Peabo Bryson Embarking on The Golden Touch Tour; New Album Arriving in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Peabo Bryson will celebrate his life and 50-year musical legacy on the Golden Touch Tour through 2026. It will culminate with the release of his new album, Grace, produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, as well as a book filled with stories spanning his 50-year career. More details to be announced.



With romantic duets with Celine Dion, Roberta Flack, and Regina Belle, among others, Bryson became known as “King of the Balladeers,” winning two Grammy Awards: “Beauty and the Beast” (1992) and “A Whole New World”(1993).

The tour comes after the performer suffered a near-fatal heart attack in 2018. "It's surreal. "Most people don't get to say they've had a five-decade career in anything, let alone music. But what makes it even more special is that I almost didn't make it to see this milestone,” Bryson reflects. "The Golden Touch Tour is a celebration - of survival, of 50 years of music, and of the incredible fans who have supported me through it all. We'll span my entire career, but with a new energy that comes from knowing how precious each performance really is."

THE GOLDEN TOUCH TOUR

AUG 14 / LAWTON, OK @ Apache Casino

AUG 15/ LAS VEGAS, NV @ Boulder Station Casino

AUG 29 / CHICAGO, IL @ City Winery

AUG 30 / DALLAS, TX @ Riverfront Jazz Festival

AUG 31 / MEMPHIS, TN @ Cannon Center

SEPT 13-20 / SOMMA EUROPEAN CRUISE

SEPT 28 / ST. LOUIS, MO @ City Winery

OCT 10 / PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Rivers Casino

OCT 11 / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ @ SOPAC

OCT 12 / JACKSON, MI @ George E. Potter Center

OCT 17 / NEWPORT BEACH, CA @ Newport Beach Jazz Series

OCT 19 / CATALINA ISLAND, CA @ Catalina Jazz Festival

OCT 21-23 / OAKLAND, CA @ Yoshi’s

OCT 26 / SARATOGA, CA @ Montalvo Arts Center

NOV 1 / ABILENE, TX @ The Historic Paramount Theatre

NOV 6 / FORT LAUDERDALE, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

NOV 7 / JACKSONVILLE, FL @ THe Ritz Theatre

NOV 9-16 / SOUL TRAIN CARIBBEAN CRUISE

NOV 20 / SMITHFIELD, NC @ Johnson Community Center

NOV 21 / CARMEL, IN @ Center for the Arts

NOV 22 / LAWRENCE, KS @ Lied Center

More Dates TBA…

ABOUT PEABO BRYSON

Peabo Bryson got his start as the lead singer of Al Freeman & The Upsetters and Moses Dillard & The Tex-Town Display. In 1976, he released his debut LP, Peabo, on Atlanta’s Bullet/Bang label.

Bryson had back-to-back gold albums with Capitol Records, Reaching for the Sky (1977) and Crosswinds (1978). During his relationship with Capitol, Bryson collaborated with label mate and friend Natalie Cole for the 1979 project We’re the Best of Friends. A year later he worked with the phenomenal Roberta Flack for the double-LP Live & More (on Atlantic Records). Bryson delivered four more albums for Capitol before making a second, even bigger album with Ms. Flack titled Born to Love, a gold seller that featured the smash “Tonight I Celebrate My Love” (Top 5 R&B and #16 Pop chart). Peabo soon moved over to Elektra Records for four albums, the second of which, Take No Prisoners featured the crossover smash “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again” (Top 10 Pop and R&B).

A return to Capitol in 1989 for the one-off album All My Love, earned Bryson his first R&B #1 single with a remake of the late Al Wilson’s “Show & Tell”. He hit the top of the R&B charts a second time with the smash “Can You Stop The Rain”, the title track of one of his two chart-topping albums with Columbia Records.

Bryson earned his two Grammys from his work in Disney animated films: 1991’s “Beauty and the Beast”, a duet with Celine Dion which topped the pop charts, and with Regina Belle on “A Whole New World” (Aladdin’s Theme) from Aladdin. Since that time, Bryson has worked with Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga on “We Kiss in the Shadows” (#1 on the Classical Crossover chart from a new recording of “The King and I” score) and Kenny G’s “By The Time This Night is Over” (from the chart topping Contemporary Jazz CD, Breathless).

Bryson has also starred on stage in the lead role of “Raisin,” as The Wizard in “The Wiz” and was featured in the Michigan Opera’s 100th anniversary production of “Porgy & Bess.”