Paul Shaver Named President of the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency

The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd. (CMRRA), a SoundExchange company, announced today that Paul Shaver has been named President. Shaver previously served as Vice President at Nielsen Entertainment Canada, where he was instrumental in the launch of the Music Connect platform in Canada that provides improved data transparency to publishers and the music industry at large. He also more than doubled the number of monitored radio stations so publishers and rights organizations would have 24/7 airplay monitoring. Shaver's appointment reflects a focus on refining and expanding the services CMRRA provides the publishing community.

"Paul's unyielding passion for the business of music is the perfect fit for CMRRA as technology evolves and music is accessed in different ways," said SoundExchange President & CEO, Michael Huppe. "We are thrilled that Paul has joined our team."

"I've always been passionate about music and the artistic process behind its creation. With the rapid evolution of technology positively impacting consumers' ability to engage with music, right now music consumption is undergoing significant global growth," said Shaver. "It's vital that CMRRA continues to lead the charge to value music for the music publishing community, the songwriters, and the overall music ecosystem."

"We extend a warm welcome to Paul," said Veronica Syrtash, CMRRA Senior Vice-President - Business Affairs & Corporate Development. "It's an exciting time for rights holders and for our collective."

Prior to Nielsen, Shaver was Vice President of Virgin Music Canada, Vice President - Marketing, Promotion, International with EMI Music Canada, Vice President - Artist Marketing at Universal Music Canada and Senior Vice President and General Manager of Open Road Records & RGK Entertainment.

His career experience also extends to developing successful artist promotion and strategic brand partnerships for artists including homegrown talents Anne Murray, Nickelback, Serena Ryder, Dean Brody and Johnny Reid and international artists Katy Perry, Coldplay, Lorde, Keith Urban and Imagine Dragons, among others. Shaver will be based at CMRRA headquarters in Toronto, Canada and begins on October 15, 2019.





Related Articles View More Music Stories