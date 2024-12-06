Patrick Davis Releases New Studio Album 'Carolina When I Die'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed singer-songwriter Patrick Davis has spent over two decades making his mark on the music industry as both a solo artist and a prolific songwriter. Known for his heartfelt lyrics, and deep Southern roots, Davis has crafted songs for iconic artists such as Guy Clark and Jimmy Buffett, while also establishing himself as a dynamic performer in his own right. Whether performing solo or collaborating with fellow musicians, Davis' music resonates with authenticity and a profound sense of place.

Now, Davis is thrilled to release his latest studio album, Carolina When I Die. Featuring standout tracks like "Beautiful Day For Flying," "Wrong Side of the Tracks" (featuring Branford Marsalis), and the title track—a poignant tribute to his home state of South Carolina—the album reflects both his personal journey and the universal bond we share with the places we call home. The title track, especially, captures the beauty of the region and the deep sense of connection that Davis and his friends—fellow South Carolinians Darius Rucker and Edwin McCain—feel for their shared roots.

“Early on, I made my living playing songs in the corner of bars and restaurants across South Carolina,” Davis reflects. “Now, with this album, I’m reclaiming my dream. This isn’t just about someone else’s story—it’s about who I am.”

In addition to his solo work, Davis continues to build on his legacy through his signature lifestyle events like Songwriters in Paradise and his newly launched TV series Southern Songwriters with Patrick Davis.

About Patrick Davis:

With a career spanning over 20 years, Patrick Davis has solidified his place as a respected figure in the music world. A seasoned performer, acclaimed solo artist, and visionary behind events like Songwriters in Paradise, Davis’ music continues to captivate audiences with its emotional depth and storytelling. Carolina When I Die marks a transformative moment in Davis’ career, as he reintroduces himself as a Southern storyteller, master craftsman, and versatile musician.

