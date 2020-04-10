Patricia Lalor Releases New EP SLEEP TALK

Patricia Lalor has released her brand new EP Sleep Talk via Friends Don't Lie Ltd. Marking the release she has also revealed a dreamy lyric video for the new single '13th of January'.

Listen below!

The Sleep Talk EP is a collection of Patricia's recently released and highly praised new songs. The four track EP includes the beautifully sparse 'Fall Back Asleep', the woozy emotions of 'Words I Have To Say', a heady dose of lo-fi indie-pop in the title track and finishes with the lush folk-pop of '13th of January'.



Regarding the EP Patricia says, " Sleep Talk is the second EP I've written, I think three out of the four songs mention sleep or talk about sleep, which is weird because that wasn't the plan at all. It went in its own direction and I love that about it."



Continuing about the new single '13th of January' she says, "I wrote the song about winter nostalgia. Even thought I hate winter, it gives some good vibes sometimes."



At just 14 years old, Patricia's haunting vocals and sharp lyrics reveal a songwriter far ahead of her years. She crafts mesmeric music bringing to mind a cross between Billie Eilish, The Big Moon and SOAK, which has been turning the heads of tastemakers over the past month.



Patricia's rise to prominence began age 11 as she started uploading beautiful covers to YouTube. She has since gone on to clock up over 121K subscribers on her channel, catching high profile attention along the way, including the likes of Hozier who found her cover of his song 'Cherry Wine' leading him to call it "hands down, one of the covers I've seen", and has since had over a million views on that song alone.



The new music from Patricia today sees her proving to be a powerful new talent looking set to make a big mark on 2020.





