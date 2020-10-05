Patricia Lalor Releases New EP 'Covers EP1'

Listen to the new EP below!

Patricia Lalor has released her brand new EP Covers EP1. The EP finds the 14 year-old Wexford singer putting her pensive indie touch to some of her favourite songs and biggest musical influences.

Marking the release Patricia has released a video of homemade footage to accompany her cover of Alex G's 'Change'.

The EP also features covers of Radiohead's 'Present Tense', Mac DeMarco's 'My Kind Of Woman' and 'I Don't Know You' by The Marias.

Patricia previously treated fans to live versions of the latter two on her YouTube channel, which have almost clocked up 2 million views between them.

Patricia began uploading covers to YouTube age 11 and has gone on to achieve over 155,000 subscribers to her channel. 2020 has already seen Patricia release two original and highly acclaimed EPs including Do It Again and Sleep Talk , with their evocative vocals and sharp lyrics they have demonstrated a songwriter far ahead of her years.

Patricia crafts hypnotic music, which brings to mind a cross between Billie Eilish, The Big Moon and SOAK, and has been turning the heads of tastemakers since the start of the year picking up support from the likes of The Independent, DIY Magazine, Refinery29, Sunday People, In Stereo Magazine, Hot Press, Irish Tatler, Indie 88 and more.





COVERS EP1 TRACK LISITING

I Don't Know You - The Marias Change - Alex G My Kind Of Woman - Mac DeMarco Present Tense - Radiohead

