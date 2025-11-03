Patchogue Theatre To Present MOE. BORN TO FLY TOUR In April 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced that pioneering jam band moe. will bring its Born To Fly Tour to Long Island for two performances on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, April 10, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

About moe.

Formed 35 years ago by a group of University at Buffalo musicians, moe. has built a devoted following through its inventive songwriting, sharp musicianship, and playful spirit. The six-member band—Rob Derhak (bass, vocals), Al Schnier (guitar, vocals), Chuck Garvey (guitar, vocals), Vinnie Amico (drums), Jim Loughlin (percussion, vibraphone), and Nate Wilson (keyboards)—emerged from the early 1990s jam-band scene alongside Phish, Blues Traveler, and Widespread Panic.

Known for their “mind-bending musicality” (American Songwriter) and “unbridled showmanship” (NYS Music), the group continues to push creative boundaries while maintaining a close-knit connection with its passionate fanbase, affectionately known as the Famoe.ly.

The band’s latest album, Circle of Giants (ATO Records), reflects both resilience and renewal. Written amid personal loss, the ten-track record channels raw emotion into songs of grace, humor, and hard-won wisdom, marking a new chapter for the veteran ensemble.

Tickets

Tickets, priced $61–$81 (including fees), will go on sale Friday, November 7, 2025, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Patchogue Theatre box office (71 East Main Street, Patchogue), by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.