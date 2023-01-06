Pascal Letoublon & Ilira Release 'Time After Time'

Pascal Letoublon releases his new single "Time After Time", a collaboration with singer, songwriter and power voice ILIRA.

Together the two have created a song that tells of longing, loyalty and strength, being essential in friendship, love and relationships. "Time After Time" includes serene gentle beats, and seduces and pulls the listener right into the middle of the dance floor with a powerful melody. Pascal Letoublon and ILIRA create a power anthem and thus the perfect kickoff for the new year 2023.

Empowering, uplifting, intense. Pascal Letoublon's music combines all of these elements into an irresistible signature earworm. He got his global breakthrough in 2020 with "Friendships" which reached over 127 million streams.

A TikTok hype ensued and finally an updated vocal version of the song with feature singer Leony was released which went Gold in France and Germany. The charismatic Frenchman has also proven his amazing talent for atmospheric tracks and innovative productions with his unique remixes (e.g. for Sophie and the Giants).

ILIRA is a powerhouse and a class of her own: Born in Switzerland with Albanian roots, she lives and works most of the time in Great Britain, from where she started her global triumph. She has worked with and for Alle Farben, Tiësto, Galantis, Sigala, VIZE, and Cheat Codes and has totaled over 400 million streams to date.

Pascal Letoublon promises some special highlights, collaborations, and more new tracks for 2023 - and anyone who had the chance to experience him with his live sets knows that the 26-year-old is a guarantee for an electrifying energy.

On the track ILIRA says, "Time after time makes me feel pure nostalgia. Whenever I hear the song I see a whole movie in front of me and a warm love story. It's been amazing working with Pascal on this song and I'm excited for the world to hear it."

Listen to the new single here: